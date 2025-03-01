Warriors get huge gift from rival that will help playoff push

Minnesota Timberwolves superstar Anthony Edwards was playing a dangerous game getting himself suspended for Friday's game against the Utah Jazz, with the end result a major gift for the Golden State Warriors' playoff chances as just over 20 games remain.

Edwards' two technical fouls against the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday took his tally to 16 for the season, ensuring a one-game suspension albeit against one of the worst teams in the Western Conference.

The Warriors got a bonus with the Timberwolves losing to the Jazz

It's hard to envisage an Edwards-led Timberwolves losing to the cellar-dwellar Jazz, but with the 3x All-Star out of the mix the 15-44 Jazz were able to take advantage and record a 117-116 victory at Delta Center.

Former Warrior Donte DiVincenzo put Minnesota up by one with 90 seconds left in the ball game, yet the final points came in the final 10 seconds when some nice Utah ball movement ended in a dunk for towering center Walker Kessler.

DiVincenzo's potentially game-winning layup attempt was knocked away in the final seconds, with the result sure to leave Edwards and the Timberwolves frustrated given they were already without 3x All-Stars Rudy Gobert and Julius Randle.

Huge result for the Warriors here 🙌 https://t.co/kTnPivMnBT — Blue Man Hoop (@BlueManHoop) March 1, 2025

Golden State had already jumped into seventh in the standings following their win over the Orlando Magic and Minnesota's loss to the Lakers on Thursday, but there's now a full game separating the teams after Utah's triumph.

The Timberwolves in fact dropped down to ninth with Friday's loss, leaving the Dallas Mavericks in eighth half a game behind the Warriors. Minnesota's loss wasn't the only result to break right for Golden State, with the Lakers again doing them a favor in defeating the L.A Clippers 106-102 at Crypto.com Arena.

It means the Warriors are now tied with the Clippers in the standings at a 32-27 record. They now have an opportunity to take outright hold of the sixth-seed with a road win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday, while also extending their advantage over the Timberwolves. The Mavericks will play at home on Saturday against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Golden State remain five games back of the fifth-seed Houston Rockets, though that gap is closing given they've lost eight of their past 13 games. The Warriors hold the season tie-break over the Rockets and Timberwolves but not the Clippers, while their tie-break with the Mavericks will likely be determined by the teams' final record against teams in the West.