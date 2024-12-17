Warriors huge steal leaves rival fans disgusted at their own team's incompetence

The Golden State Warriors wasted no time utilizing De'Anthony Melton's $12.8 million expiring contract, sending out the 26-year-old on the very first day he became trade eligible.

The move to acquire Dennis Schroder became official on Sunday, with the Warriors sending out Melton, Reece Beekman and three second-round picks to the Brooklyn Nets for the veteran guard and one second-round pick.

The Warriors trade for Dennis Schroder has left rival fans frustrated

On the surface prior to Schroder's debut on Thursday against the Memphis Grizzlies, the deal already looks like a major steal for Golden State. The 31-year-old averaged 18.4 points, 6.6 assists and over a steal per game for the Nets this season, while shooting 38.7% from 3-point range on 6.5 attempts per game.

While those numbers may fall slightly with less usage at the Warriors, giving up only second-round draft assets for someone with that production is excellent work by Mike Dunleavy Jr. and the front office.

Even if Schroder doesn't work out with his new team, his expiring contract means both sides can easily move on should they wish. Golden State also has the flexibility to still trade Schroder at the February 6 deadline.

The Warriors move to acquire Schroder has gained plaudits around the league, while it's also angered and frustrated a number of rival fans who wanted the German on their team. That's particularly the case for Los Angeles Lakers fans, with Schroder having already spent time at the franchise over two different stints in the past five years.

Melton and 2 second round picks got Schroder



Nah Rob Pelinka needs to be tried in court for malpractice — Levi Ackermann (@Emanxamilius_) December 14, 2024

Warriors traded a bag of chips for Schroder. How does Pelinka have a job? — 🅿️ainSzn (@cjsweet567) December 14, 2024

dennis schroder to the warriors for a 2nd… why is gabe vincent still on the lakers?? should’ve traded for schroder and then signed LONNIE WALKER !!! GET ROB PELINKA OUT OF OFFICA ASAP I CANT W THIS DUDE ANYMORE — Goatsportz (@xGOATSPORTZx) December 15, 2024

As the above social media posts would suggest, it's not just about missing out on Schroder specifically, but more so the complete inactivity from Rob Pelinka and the Laker front office while a pacific rival went out and made a clear upgrade at a cheap cost.

Writing for Lake Show Life, Tyler Watts suggested that Pelinka was "caught sleeping" and criticized the Lakers' inability to action a plan to reunite with Schroder after they let him walk in the 2023 offseason.

"The Warriors paid three second-round picks and De’Anthony Melton, who is out for the season. Brooklyn wanted to move on from Schroder. It was the perfect opportunity for Rob Pelinka, but they stood pat again," Watts wrote.

Schroder had been a critical part of the Lakers' second-round playoff victory over the Warriors in the 2023 postseason, averaging 10.3 points in 26.5 minutes while having a significant role guarding Golden State superstar Stephen Curry.