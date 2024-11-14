Obvious idea on how Stephen Curry saves All-Star weekend, boosts WNBA's platform
By Tyler Watts
The Golden State Warriors are back near the top of the Western Conference standings and looking like serious contenders. Stephen Curry remains elite and capable of putting any close game to sleep. The Dubs have depth and versatility to go with plenty of championship experience. No team is eager to face Curry and company in the playoffs, and the Warriors are far from done.
Steph is not just leading the Warriors this season. With Golden State hosting the All-Star festivities in February, commissioner Adam Silver is consulting with Curry on what changes must be made. The lack of competition in the game and participation in the dunk contest has taken the steam from the marquee weekend. It is on Curry to help the league fix the product.
There is an obvious solution built on the success of last year’s 3-point challenge featuring Curry and Sabrina Ionescu. The Warriors star must bring his former Splash Brother back to the Bay Area to take on two of the WNBA’s brightest stars. Getting Klay Thompson and Caitlin Clark to participate is key to making this the marquee event of All-Star weekend.
Stephen Curry could save All-Star weekend and boost WNBA’s platform
The WNBA saw record viewership this season, and Caitlin Clark brought millions of fans to the game. They had 3.4 million watch the WNBA All-Star Game and a peak of 3.3 million viewers for the WNBA Finals. Those are massive numbers, but last year’s NBA All-Star Game got 5.5 million. This is a chance for the W to steal some of that spotlight and prove that Clark and Ionescu can outshoot the Splash Brothers.
Klay’s return is a massive part of this event. The four-time NBA champion is unlikely to be an All-Star, so Curry must convince him to forgo some time off to participate in the challenge. Reuniting the Splash Brothers for a historic event and giving them a chance to score one final win together is a crucial storyline to get viewers tuning in.
Caitlin Clark drives ratings and brings tons of fans to any event. Fans saw her drawing viewership for a pro-am golf tournament on Nov. 13. She is one of the biggest stars in basketball and would certainly boost the ratings of this challenge.
Curry and Silver should build the weekend around this event. The home crowd will be invested as will WNBA fans and those who love competition. The NBA needs other events to keep people’s attention, but fans will tune in and keep watching to see this. Ionescu hinted at the possibility, and it is a no-brainer for all involved. It would draw massive ratings and lift the WNBA's profile.
Can Stephen Curry save All-Star weekend, while he leads the Golden State Warriors back to contention? It is a massive ask, but Curry is up to the challenge.