Warriors ideal big man target may be out of reach after latest development

The Golden State Warriors have failed to find a long-term starting center over recent years, and their best option to solve that this offseason appears to be drafting Spanish big man Aday Mara with the 11th overall pick.

Unfortunately for the Warriors, Mara may already be elevating himself above their reach during the pre-draft process, with his "absolutely absurd measurements" already raising his stocks early at the NBA Draft Combine.

Aday Mara may be out of reach for the Warriors at the draft

Already standing at 7'3" and viewed as the best available center ahead of next month's draft, Mara has only further raised eyebrows after measuring 7'3" barefoot, while also holding a 7'6" wingspan and a 9'9" standing reach.

To give some context for Warrior fans, Mara is between one to two inches taller than Kristaps Porzingis, with the veteran center listed at 7'2" but previously measured as closer to 7'1" barefoot. Mara also has an equal or better wingspan depending on which source you choose to believe for Porzingis' wingspan, while the 21-year-old is also 20 pounds heavier in weight and has a four-inch bigger standing reach.

That standing reach, in particular, is notable because it's two inches more than Spurs superstar Victor Wembanyama, tied for second all-time only behind Tacko Fall according to draft guru Jonathan Givony.

Michigan's Aday Mara measured 7'3 barefoot and 260 pounds at the NBA Draft Combine, with a 7'6 wingspan and 9'9 standing reach.



Absolutely absurd measurements. Tied with Mark Williams for the second-longest standing reach in Combine history, behind only Tacko Fall. pic.twitter.com/FvZ41Kv1jo — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) May 11, 2026

Yet Mara is far more than just his physical traits, having helped Michigan to the NCAA championship this year alongside another potential Warrior prospect at the 11th pick in forward Yaxel Lendeborg.

Mara averaged 12.1 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 2.6 blocks in his final collegiate season, including going for 26 points, nine rebounds, three assists and two blocks in the final four game against Arizona.

Draft expert has Aday Mara to the Warriors in latest mock draft

Many analysts have Lendeborg going to Golden State, but Sam Vecenie of The Athletic has Mara headed to the Bay Area in his latest mock draft following Sunday's lottery result. Vecenie wrote of Mara's strengths as a rim protector and passer, both of which would make for an excellent fit in the Golden State system.

"Opponents shot 54.5 percent at the rim this season when Mara was on the court compared to better than 60 percent when he was off it, per CBB Analytics. On offense, Mara is terrific at using his height and feel for the game to dissect what is happening and make the right passing reads, be it a simple handoff or a more complex reaction to find a cutter at the rim," Vecenie wrote.

Mara could give the Warriors the long-term starting center they've been looking for after James Wiseman proved a bust, yet whether he even gets to the 11th pick remains to be seen and appears less likely if he can match these eye-catching measurements with a strong impression at the combine.