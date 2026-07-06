Warriors' ideal Jimmy Butler stopgap just hit free agency at perfect time

The Golden State Warriors appear determined to keep Jimmy Butler through his torn ACL recovery, rather than trade the 36-year-old for an alternative star this offseason.

Fortunately the ideal Butler stopgap has just hit free agency for the Warriors, with veteran wing DeMar DeRozan waived by the Sacramento Kings on Monday after two years with the franchise.

DeMar DeRozan could provide Warriors with Jimmy Butler stopgap

DeRozan's entrance into free agency comes at the perfect time for Golden State given Butler's injury, and after missing out on key free agency targets like Anfernee Simons, Collin Sexton and Rui Hachimura as they await LeBron James' decision.

The 36-year-old is still a very productive offensive player and will assuredly have interest from a number of playoff-contending teams, including possibly the Warriors who need to find support for Stephen Curry after finishing 19th in offensive rating last season, and with Butler set to remain on the sidelines until next calendar year.

Only $10 million of DeRozan's $25 million was guaranteed for next season, allowing the Kings to move on after failing to find a trade partner for the 6x All-Star, according to ESPN's Shams Charania on Monday.

Just in: The Sacramento Kings are waiving DeMar DeRozan, making the six-time All-Star one of the top free agents, sources tell ESPN. The sides worked collaboratively on this resolution after exploring trade routes. pic.twitter.com/IsSZXhV4An — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 6, 2026

DeRozan has been one of the best and most consistent scorers in the league across this generation, averaging at least 20 points per game in each of the previous 12 years before this past season with Sacramento.

The California native still averaged 18.4 points, 2.9 rebounds and 4.1 assists in over 31 minutes with the Kings last season, shooting 49.7% from the floor as he continues the reputation of being one of the best mid-range scorers in the league.

DeMar DeRozan could play key role until Jimmy Butler returns

DeRozan's mid-range game doesn't necessarily fit overly well in Steve Kerr's system, but similar concerns were held of Butler before his arrival last February that sparked an incredible turnaround and rejuvenated the franchise.

While not the player Butler is and particularly on the defensive side of the ball, DeRozan could deliver a strong Butler impression and may now be willing to sign a contract within Golden State's price range.

DeRozan wouldn't do much for reducing the aging nature of the roster, but he has been incredibly durable in playing at least 68 games in 14 of his 17-year career, including appearing in at least 74 games in each of the past five seasons.

The Warriors are likely to remain focused on their pursuit of James over the coming days, weeks or however long it takes for the 4x MVP to make his decision, but DeRozan does at least provide them with an alternative if they miss out on the 41-year-old.