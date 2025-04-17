Warriors' ideal Kevon Looney replacement just entered the 2025 NBA Draft

As the Golden State Warriors prepare for what they hope will be another sustained playoff run, questions still remain on their long-term solution at the center position.

Steve Kerr has settled into a small-ball lineup with Draymond Green at the five, but few believe that's an option the Warriors should be going with entering next season. Veteran big man Kevon Looney is set to be an unrestricted free agent in the offseason, leaving youngsters Quinten Post and Trayce Jackson-Davis as the only two contracted centers on the roster for next season.

Alex Condon could be an ideal big man for the Warriors

Having drafted Jackson-Davis and Post in each of the past two drafts, perhaps it's overkill for Golden State to look at another young prospect at the center position. However, with the Warriors set to obtain the Miami Heat's second-round pick from the Jimmy Butler trade, it may be a case of simply taking the best available.

That could see their eyes turn to Florida Gators big man Alex Condon, with the 20-year-old officially declaring for the 2025 NBA Draft according to ESPN's Jonathan Givony on Wednesday.

Condon is coming off an impactful performance to help the Gators to the national title, having gone for 12 points, seven rebounds and four steals in the nail-biting 65-63 win over the Houston Cougars in the Championship game.

The 6'11" big man averaged 10.6 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.3 blocks with the Gators across his sophomore season, shooting 49.3% from the floor and 32.8% from 3-point range on 1.6 attempts per game.

ESPN have Condon going 29th in their latest mock draft, with a description from Givony and fellow analyst Jeremy Woo perfectly outlining the sort of skillset the Warriors are usually after from their center in the Steve Kerr system.

"His excellent feel for the game was evident with the way he passes and plugs gaps defensively off the ball, as well as his nonstop intensity. He ultimately helped Florida win the national championship, making some important plays in timely moments," Givony and Woo wrote.

While ESPN have Condon going late in the first-round, other recent mock drafts have the Australian closer to where Golden State's pick is likely to be. Kevin O'Connor of Yahoo Sports compares Condon to Isaiah Hartenstein and has him going 33rd to the Charlotte Hornets, while Jonathan Wasserman of Bleacher Report suggests a resemblance to Jakob Poeltl and has him going to the Warriors at the 40th pick.

Poeltl has been a name that's been linked to the Warriors as a trade target in the past, while Hartenstein would undoubtedly be an excellent fit on this roster as well. If Condon is there at Golden State's pick -- or they have an opportunity to trade up -- Mike Dunleavy Jr. and the front office may have a hard time passing him up.