Warriors ideal target arises after blockbuster trade (and it's not Jaren Jackson Jr.)

The Desmond Bane trade to the Orlando Magic has thrown up a wide-range of speculation at the Memphis Grizzlies, with former Defensive Player of the Year Jaren Jackson Jr. quickly emerging as a potential trade target for the Golden State Warriors and others around the league.

Yet it's another Grizzlies player who may be a more realistic and ideal target in the wake of the Bane trade, potentially gifting the Warriors the chance to address their need for more size and shooting this offseason.

Santi Aldama could be available to the Warriors via sign-and-trade

Just like Golden State forward Jonathan Kuminga, Santi Aldama will enter restricted free agency in the coming weeks where his future with the Grizzlies could be coming to an end based on recent reports.

In the aftermath of the Bane deal on Sunday, insider Matt Moore of Action Sports Network reports that Memphis could be looking to move on from Aldama to create the cap room needed to renegotiate and extend Jackson's contract.

“Memphis, I’m told, is hopeful of being able to work out a sign-and-trade for Aldama, but the money is a consideration with their need to clear space for (Jaren Jackson Jr.)’s extension,” Moore wrote.

With Aldama projected to draw a contract between $12-15 million per year, this could provide the Warriors an excellent opportunity to orchestrate a sign-and-trade that lands them a player who would fit perfectly on the offensive side of the ball.

A potential sign-and-trade has already been doing the rounds on social media, with @BallReportX floating a three-team deal that would see Golden State give up Moses Moody and a first-round pick swap next year in exchange for Aldama.

Sign and trade scenario for the Golden State Warriors to get Santi Aldama:



Warriors Receive: Santi Aldama (3/37.8)



Grizzlies Receive: Dariq Whitehead, Keon Johnson and a 2026 FRP swap via GS



Nets Receive: Moses Moody pic.twitter.com/VV8dwLuhA3 — Ball Report (@BallReportX) June 18, 2025

While Moody has certainly shown more on the defensive side of the ball, perhaps this is the sort of defense-for-offense upgrade the Warriors need to consider after ranking seventh and 16th in the respective categories during the regular season.

Aldama has shown steady progression throughout his first four years in the league, taking noticeable jumps in most statistical categories in each of his seasons to date. The 24-year-old most recently averaged 12.5 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.9 assists with the Grizzlies this season, shooting an efficient 48.3% from the floor and 36.8% from 3-point range on five attempts per game.

While not a center by any means, Aldama's ability to space the floor at nearly seven-foot tall would make for an excellent front court addition and provide Golden State a spot-up threat to play off Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler.

Whether the Warriors view him as valuable enough to relinquish another young talent like Moody remains to be seen, but Aldama is at least someone they should be keeping an eye on in the coming fortnight.