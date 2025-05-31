Warriors ideal trade target couldn't be clearer if latest rumors prove true

When it comes to the ideal trade target for the Golden State Warriors this offseason, Giannis Antetokounmpo is the common name mentioned as speculation surrounds the future of the 2x MVP.

Yet with no real indication of a desire to get out of Milwaukee at this stage, and with real concerns on whether the Warriors would have enough assets for Antetokounmpo anyway, perhaps the Warriors should turn their attention to a slightly cheaper but still very attractive trade target.

The Warriors should go strongly after Trey Murphy III

With Joe Dumars adding his input as the new head of basketball operations, there is reportedly no untouchable player on the New Orleans Pelicans roster according to Kevin O'Connor of Yahoo Sports.

If that is indeed the case, the Warriors should move heaven and earth to explore the possibility of Pelicans wing Trey Murphy III. Golden State missed the opportunity to draft Murphy when they chose Moses Moody at the 14th overall pick in 2021, with the 6'8" forward taken three picks later at 17 by New Orleans.

Murphy is about to start the four-year, $112 million contract he signed before this season, but that money looks well worth it after another individual leap in an otherwise disastrous, injury ravaged season for the Pelicans.

Murphy wasn't immune to the injury woes, having appeared in just 53 games after 57 the year before. He still managed to bump his scoring from 14.8 to 21.2 points per game, having shot 45.4% from the floor and 36.1% from 3-point range on over eight attempts per game.

Having averaged more than five rebounds, 3.5 assists and over a steal per game, Murphy also started to show he's more than just a scorer. His off-ball shooting and growing on-ball skillset would make him an ideal third option to combine with Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler, while also allowing the Warriors to retain some youth if they move on from Jonathan Kuminga.

As perfect as Murphy would be, don't hold your breath on him being traded to the Warriors or anywhere else this offseason. Given his improvement and relative youth, he's probably the last player on the roster the Pelicans are looking to move.

Still, if O'Connor's report is correct and everyone on the roster is available to some degree, Golden State wouldn't be doing their due diligence if they don't start a conversation. If the Warriors can't get their hands on Antetokounmpo or another veteran superstar, exploring interest in a budding star like Murphy would be their next best option.