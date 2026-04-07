Warriors immediately lose key player after thrilling Stephen Curry return

Stephen Curry may have made a thrilling return to the Golden State Warriors on Sunday night, but the team has immediately lost another key player ahead of Tuesday's game against the Sacramento Kings.

Gui Santos has been arguably the biggest positive for the Warriors in the past few months, yet more recently the Brazilian forward has been dealing with a pelvic injury that will now see him miss a game against their pacific rival.

Warriors lose Gui Santos for matchup with Kings on Tuesday

This will be the second game in four that Santos will miss, having sat on the first night of back-to-back against the San Antonio Spurs last Wednesday which broke a streak of 31 consecutive games played.

Santos returned in positive fashion the following night against the Cleveland Cavaliers, but was noticeably limping at times throughout the game despite going for an efficient 25 points, four rebounds and four assists in over 31 minutes.

WARRIORS INJURY UPDATE: Gui Santos (pelvis) ruled out vs. Kings, while Kristaps Porzingis (knee) is questionable. Steph Curry is probable. — Joseph Dycus (@joseph_dycus) April 6, 2026

The 23-year-old's absence on Tuesday will leave the Warriors even more short-handed at the wing/forward positions, having already lost Jimmy Butler and Moses Moody to devastating season-ending injuries, while also trading Jonathan Kuminga (and Buddy Hield) to the Atlanta Hawks for Kristaps Porzingis in early February.

Only Brandin Podziemski has played more total minutes than Santos in the 34 games since January 20, with the 6'7" forward playing over 150 minutes more than the third-ranked Draymond Green. Santos has averaged 14.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists during this period, shooting over 51% from the floor and nearly 35% from 3-point range.

Santos had 15 points, four rebounds, an assist and two steals in Curry's return on Sunday, but shot just 5-of-15 from the floor after exploding out of the blocks with eight points in less than four minutes to start the game.

Stephen Curry pulls up well after enthralling return

The good news for Golden State is that Curry feels fine in the aftermath of his first game in over two months, having enthralled a raucous home crowd with 29 points in 26 minutes of which 19 came in the second-half.

Curry has been listed as probable to face the Kings, while younger brother Seth is off the injury report completely after scoring six points in nearly 13 minutes in what was just his seventh game of the season on Sunday.

Kristaps Porzingis is questionable due to knee soreness after fouling out against the Rockets early in the fourth-quarter, but LJ Cryer is probable to return having missed Sunday's game through illness.