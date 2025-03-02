Warriors' initial Quinten Post move is going wildly under the radar

For one of the rare times in recent years, the Golden State Warriors made a blockbuster mid-season trade with their acquisition of 6x All-Star Jimmy Butler prior to the deadline.

A year prior the Warriors had stood pat at the deadline...or did they? Golden State did actually make a minor trade that all of a sudden is quite shockingly growing in importance.

The Warriors traded Cory Joseph for Quinten Post

Golden State traded veteran point guard Cory Joseph to the Indiana Pacers at last year's deadline. That was essentially a cost-cutting move, having signed Lester Quinones to a standard contract with the roster spot they created.

The Pacers gave the Warriors a second-round selection, with it to convey as the worst of the picks owed to them by the New Orleans Pelicans, Cleveland Cavaliers and Milwaukee Bucks. Naturally that resulted as the Bucks pick late in the second-round, so what's the big deal?

It wasn't seen as a big deal at the time, but now it certainly is given that pick was used to acquire rookie center Quinten Post at 52nd overall. Golden State initially traded the pick for Lindy Waters III, yet later reacquired it on draft day for cash.

The Warriors wouldn't have had a second-round pick in the first place without trading Joseph, and the fact they've been able to turn a player they simply didn't want into a potential long-term center is a stunning result.

Post made his eighth start against the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday, having been a revelation for Steve Kerr and Golden State since entering the rotation in late January. He hit another four threes and finished with 16 points and nine rebounds in the loss to the 76ers, having gone for 16 second-half points in a pivotal performance in Thursday's win over the Orlando Magic.

Post has averaged 9.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists over the last 17 games, having quickly emerged as one of the best 7-foot 3-point shooters in the league given he's drilled 44.2% of his 4.5 attempts per game over this span.

Joseph meanwhile was waived immediately by the Pacers without playing a game for the franchise. He signed a one-year, minimum contract with the Orlando Magic in free agency, but that's been more about the 33-year-old giving some veteran experience to a young team more so than him being a legitimate rotation member.

Joseph has averaged 7.3 minutes in 32 appearances with the Magic, posting 1.9 points, 0.7 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game on 35.5% shooting from the floor and 34.9% from 3-point range. The fact the Warriors turned him into a genuine prospect is a move that goes under the radar in this exciting Post development