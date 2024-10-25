Warriors injury report vs. Jazz further proves just how important depth will be
The Golden State Warriors had all 14 main roster players available in their season opener against the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday, leading to a 12-man rotation that resulted in a blowout 139-104 victory.
Kerr confirmed after the game that he'll continue with the radical 12-man rotation, but as the season progresses it's obvious that it will often not be possible given the injuries they're sure to encounter. That could start as early as Friday against the Utah Jazz, with a trio of players questionable for the game at Delta Center tipping off at 7PM PT.
The Warriors have three players on the injury report vs. Jazz
Superstar guard Stephen Curry is questionable with a right hip contusion, as is fellow veteran Draymond Green due to a knee contusion. De'Anthony Melton is also dealing with a right chest contusion, while Golden State have confirmed they will not suit up their three two-way contracted players in Quinten Post, Reece Beekman and Pat Spencer.
While the Warriors depth has caused headaches for Steve Kerr in relation to the rotation, it will prove even more important when the team starts to inevitably miss players through injury. There's no replacing the franchise star in Curry, nor the defensive impact of Green, but otherwise Golden State should be able to appropriately cover almost any absence.
Curry played a team-high 25 minutes on Wednesday against the Trail Blazers, but was afforded the luxury of resting in the fourth-quarter of the 35-point win. The 2x MVP finished just one rebound shy of a triple-double, recording 17 points, nine boards and 10 assists on 4-of-10 shooting.
Green played even less, having been needed for just over 20 minutes in which he proved his usual nuisance defensively. The 34-year-old had eight points, six rebounds, three assists, a steal and two blocks, while Melton was impressive with 10 points, two rebounds, four assists and three steals in his Warrior debut.
The Jazz are coming off a tough two-point loss to the Memphis Grizzlies in their season opener, with Ja Morant's 22-point, 10-assist double-double leading the visitors to a 126-124 victory. Friday's game will take on a notable storyline, with the Warriors having been the team most aggressive in trying to acquire Lauri Markkanen before he re-signed with the Jazz in August.
Markkanen had a monster 35 points and nine rebounds on 9-of-15 shooting (4-of-7 three point range) against the Grizzlies. Golden State will not only be out to limit the player they coveted during the offseason, but also need to ensure they take advantage of the non-Markkannen minutes where Utah were a -18 on Wednesday.