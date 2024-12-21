Warriors injury update on young player only adds to rotation dilemma

Trying absolutely anything to halt an utter annihilation, Steve Kerr went 12-deep in his rotation during the first-half of Thursday's embarrassing 144-93 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum.

Gui Santos was the only active player on the main roster not to get first-half minutes as Kerr desperately sought some resistance in the face of a Grizzlies barrage. Whereas the 12-man rotation worked to start the season because every player was bringing impact, Thursday's game was more about Kerr trying to find anyone that could bring a positive influence to the game.

Moses Moody's return will only add to the Warriors rotation dilemma

Most acknowledge that going to an 11 or 12-man rotation is becoming increasingly unsustainable for Kerr and the Warriors, but actually deciding who remains on the floor is becoming tough when so many players have hit a lull individually.

The dilemma Kerr faces is only set to become more challenging on Saturday, with fourth-year wing Moses Moody expected to return from a knee injury. The 22-year-old has missed the last three games due to the issue, having also been limited to less than 12 minutes in his previous two appearances.

Moody is probable for Saturday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves in an otherwise clean Golden State injury report. The Timberwolves will have their full usual rotation available to them as they look to respond from their own embarrassing performance a 133-107 loss to the New York Knicks on Thursday.

This will be the third game between the two teams this month, having split the two meetings at Chase Center on December 6 and 8. There may be no such thing as a 'must-win game' in December, but this is nevertheless an incredibly important outing for the Warriors to try and halt the awful recent form that's seen them lose nine of their past 11.

Golden State rank 22nd in defense and 27th in both offensive and net rating over the 11-game period, seeing them slide from the top of the Western Conference standings to 10th and just two games ahead of 12th.

The Warriors will be desperately hoping for bounce-back performances from star duo Stephen Curry and Draymond Green, having delivered perhaps the worst combined showing of their career on Thursday where they combined for two points on 0-of-11 shooting from the floor.

Dennis Schroder will also be out to improve from a forgettable debut for the Warriors, with the former Brooklyn Nets guard scoring just five points and committing four turnovers against the Grizzlies.