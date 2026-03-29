Warriors insider proposes bold Kristaps Porzingis contract in free agency

Kristaps Porzingis is doing himself plenty of favors ahead of free agency in the summer, providing significant impact to the Golden State Warriors amid their injury crisis in recent weeks.

Porzingis will almost assuredly have to take less than the $30.7 million he's making this season, but one notable Warriors insider believes the veteran center's recent form could still warrant a bold multi-year deal from the franchise in free agency.

Kristaps Porzingis could get two-year contract with the Warriors

Tim Kawakami of The San Francisco Standard wrote on Friday about Golden State's interest in either LeBron James or Kawhi Leonard this summer, suggesting it could be realistic if Porzingis and Draymond Green each accept two-year deals at around $40 million.

"They can try to sign both Draymond (to replace his $27.7 million player option) and Porzingis to moderate two-year deals, maybe both around two years, $40 million," Kawakami wrote.

Getting Porzingis to accept over $10 million less annually than his current deal would be a win for the Warriors, but it also wouldn't be unexpected considering the health and injury concerns that the 30-year-old has faced over the past two years.

Porzingis only played 42 regular season games with the Boston Celtics last season, then was severely impact by illness in the playoffs. He's played just 27 games this season, including 10 of a possible 22 with the Warriors since arrival via trade last month.

There's no doubt that a healthy Porzingis is worth in excess of $20 million, having proven that in recent weeks where he's averaged 18.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.5 blocks in the last eight games since March 10.

The risk here isn't necessarily about the $20 million, it's more so about giving Porzingis a two-year contract when there's still so much public mystery surrounding his health, not to mention that Golden State have seemingly had a plan in place to completely prioritize cap space in 2027 free agency.

Warriors might have to take the risk on Kristaps Porzingis

The Warriors might simply have to take the risk on Porzingis and a two-year deal, particularly if the alternative is losing him for nothing to a rival team. How else would Golden State acquire a proven, starting quality big man capable of being a consistent 18-20 point scorer when available?

With Jimmy Butler still likely to miss half of next season as he recovers from his torn ACL, the Warriors will need Porzingis and his scoring to elevate their offense. That in itself gives the former All-Star some level of leverage, even when his health and availability is an obvious question mark.