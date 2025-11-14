Warriors insider reveals 'realistic' mid-season Jonathan Kuminga trade

Speculation on a potential mid-season Jonathan Kuminga trade has ramped up again after the Golden State Warriors' 125-120 victory in San Antonio on Wednesday, with the young forward dumped from the starting lineup and missing from the second-half completely (due to injury) during the comeback win.

Less than 24 hours after the victory, Warriors insider Tim Kawakami of The San Fransisco Standard offered some intriguing thoughts on potential trade targets, including a realistic target from the New Orleans Pelicans in the form of Herb Jones.

Herb Jones might be a realistic target in a Jonathan Kuminga trade

Jones only signed an extension with the Jazz in July, but perhaps their disastrous 2-9 start to the season has them considering a myriad of moves that might include trading their defensive wing.

Golden State reportedly had interest in another Pelicans wing -- Trey Murphy III -- during the offseason, but Kawakami believes it's Jones who's the more realistic target from the embattled franchise.

"Basically, Jones is the lesser version of the perfect trade candidate for Kuminga. I think this is about the realistic line for what the Warriors could get for Kuminga in January. Is Jones enough? He’s probably right on the borderline," Kawakami wrote.

Jones makes just $13.9 million this season and $14.9 million next season, before his three-year, $68 million extension kicks in. That means the Warriors would likely take back another contract in addition to Jones, as opposed to looking at Murphy who sits right around Kuminga's $22.5 million salary.

Jones doesn't have the same offensive talent or skillset as Murphy, but his 3-and-D skillset is arguably a better fit alongside Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler depending on what you think Golden State needs.

After being limited to just 20 games last season due to injury, Jones has now appeared and started in all 11 games to start this campaign. The 27-year-old is averaging 10.2 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.4 steals in 30.4 minutes, shooting a career-high 43.8% from 3-point range on 4.4 attempts per game.

Jones might not be a 'sexy' return for Kuminga in terms of dynamic scoring, but he could be equally as valuable to the team's hopes of rising into championship contention with the core trio of Curry, Butler and Draymond Green.

Whether the Pelicans have interest in Kuminga is a completely different story, and may be reliant on the franchise moving former No. 1 overall pick Zion Williamson given the overlapping skillset of both players.