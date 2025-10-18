Warriors insider shares exciting truth that could bring Giannis to the Bay

Giannis Antetokounmpo's future is one of the biggest storylines in the NBA entering the new season, with an opportunity to pull off a blockbuster trade for the 2x MVP perhaps closer than ever before for teams like the Golden State Warriors.

Shams Charania's update last week relating to Antetokounmpo and the New York Knicks certainly raised eyebrows, but the Warriors have reportedly poured cold water on their chances of being a prominent potential destination for the superstar forward. However, the exciting truth is that Golden State have done this before in recent times, only to turn around and acquire the star only months later.

Warriors still have a chance to bring Giannis Antetokounmpo to the Bay

Speaking recently on The Hoop Collective, ESPN's Anthony Slater said that the Antetokounmpo hopes were downplayed by some he spoke to within the Warrior organization, but that the same was happening previously with Jimmy Butler before they went out and got the 6x All-Star at February's mid-season trade deadline.

"They poured cold water on the idea that there were some like hot Giannis destination, but I will also say they were kind of pouring cold water on the Jimmy Butler idea around this time last year," Slater said.

Slater also acknowledged that while the Knicks stand alone in tier one of the potential Antetokounmpo sweepstakes, the Warriors are very much in tier two with presumably a host of teams who would want to land the 9x All-Star.

Golden State have been linked to Antetokounmpo for years, particularly given the relationship between himself and franchise superstar Stephen Curry who would undoubtedly complement each other perfectly on the court.

The irony to this is that if the Warriors wanted to pull of an Antetokounmpo trade mid-season -- which is unlikely and more probable for next offseason -- Butler would almost surely needed to be included for salary matching reasons.

It's worth noting that Golden State had been linked to Butler from May 2024 -- some nearly nine months before they actually acquired him. Speculation had gone quiet especially after a 12-3 start to last season, yet quickly ramped up again as the Warriors fell off a cliff and found themselves below a .500 record by the time the Butler trade went down.

The Warriors have been linked as a potential Antetokounmpo destination for much longer, meaning the Butler experience should provide some excitement that landing the 30-year-old is still possible even if some want to pour cold water on it for the moment.