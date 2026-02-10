Warriors instantly make Quinten Post stance crystal clear after Porzingis trade

The Golden State Warriors faith in Quinten Post has ebbed and flowed throughout his second NBA season, but it might have hit rock bottom on Monday night and following last Wednesday's trade for Kristaps Porzingis.

The Porzingis trade already said a lot about the team's stance on Post over the remainder of the season, and that's only been fortified by the seven-footer's role (or lack thereof) since the deal was made.

Warriors have made their stance on Quinten Post crystal clear

Despite Porzingis not being available until after the All-Star break, Post has already lost his minutes over the last three games as Steve Kerr seemingly prepares for his newest acquisition to take the floor.

It's almost as if the Warriors have decided Post won't play much once Porzingis returns, and that it's therefore not worth giving the Dutchman minutes in the meantime. Post played less than six minutes against the Phoenix Suns last Thursday, then less than five against the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday.

Monday's meeting with the Memphis Grizzlies went a step further though, with Post not seeing playing time until the fourth-quarter. Kerr went exclusively with veterans Draymond Green and Al Horford through the first three periods, and he may have not seen the floor at all if not for Golden State's struggles as they found themselves down by double-digits.

Post went scoreless and didn't even take a single shot in his five minutes, finishing with two assists and a turnover. To be fair, it was always going to be difficult for him to make a meaningful impact after sitting out the first three-quarters, with the Warriors completing another memorable and stunning comeback victory with Post (and Green) on the bench down the stretch.

The Porzingis addition is one thing, but Post simply didn't capitalize on his opportunity when it arose over recent months. His defensive improvements were obvious to start the season, and after weeks where calls for a bigger role were loud, the 25-year-old eventually found himself in a consistent starting role.

Post started in 22-straight game for Golden State, but his primary skill -- 3-point shooting -- has let him down this season in drilling just 34.5% from beyond the arc. That ultimately ledto his removal from the starting lineup and this reduced role, with Post now nearing his first DNP of the season once Porzingis is available.

It's a tough outcome given Post shows real promise as a modern day 3-and-D center, not to mention he's looking for a payday as he prepares to become a restricted free agent this offseason.