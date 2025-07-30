Warriors can instantly simplify the game for Stephen Curry with sneaky signing

The Golden State Warriors have built a roster that can easily contend, but with no margin for error. Jimmy Butler, Stephen Curry, and Draymond Green are three of the best postseason players of their time, but question marks exist beyond that Hall of Fame trio.

Thankfully for the Warriors, there's a veteran free agent who could instantly elevate the roster and simplify the game for Curry: Malcolm Brogdon.

Brogdon is a decoratead player who has made five postseason appearances while playing major minutes. He won the 2022-23 Sixth Man of the Year award and took home Rookie of the Year honors in 2016-17.

Unfortunately, injury-plagued 2023-24 and 2024-25 campaigns have relegated Brogdon to mid-summer free agency.

Thankfully for the Warriors, that could mean the door is wide open for a signing they should seriously consider. Brogdon has the skill set to act as an ideal complement and backup to Curry, and could potentially be signed for a minimal cost.

The risks are unavoidable, but if the Warriors take a chance on Brogdon, it could pay dividends as they look to compete for a championship in 2025-26.

Malcolm Brogdon could transform second unit—with obvious caveats

The unfortunate element of the Warriors potentially signing Brogdon is that they're limited in their financial flexibility. The one thing working against the veteran guard, however, may be Golden State's saving grace if the goal is to offer the veteran minimum.

Brogdon has appeared in just 63 games over the past two seasons, due in no small part to the surgery he underwent to repair ligament damage in his right thumb ahead of the 2024-25 season.

With this in mind, there's inevitable risk when it comes to bringing Brogdon to a team that's searching for stability along the second unit. The upside of such a signing, however, could be enough to elevate Golden State to a higher tier of contenders.

When healthy, Brogdon is one of the most well-rounded guards in the NBA, possessing the ability to shoot the lights out, create consistent penetration, and facilitate at a starting-caliber level.

Furthermore, Brogdon boasts strong defensive instincts that would seemingly fit what the Warriors are attempting to build. It's unclear what type of defender he can still be at 32 years of age, let alone after spending so much time off the court over the past two years.

The versatility that he's displayed when healthy, however, has made him a valuable contributor to postseason teams—on both ends of the floor.

When healthy, Malcolm Brogdon does it all

Despite the injuries he's endured, Brogdon remains one of the most patient and effective dribble-penetrators in the NBA. He's averaged no fewer than 11.4 drives per game over the past three seasons, shooting no worse than 48.8 percent in such scenarios.

Brogdon is also a career 38.8 percent shooter from beyond the arc, with four different seasons above 40.0 percent and a history of elite proficiency in catch-and-shoot situations.

Brogdon shot 37.1 percent on catch-and-shoot threes in 2024-25, which is impressive considering he missed extensive time due to the aforementioned thumb surgery. He shot at least 44.2 percent on catch-and-shoot threes in four of the previous six seasons.

With on and off-ball value as a scorer, the Warriors could finally generate efficient production from a guard other than Curry and Brandin Podziesmski.

Brogdon also boasts career averages of 4.7 assists to 1.7 turnovers per game, and 5.8 assists to 2.1 turnovers per 36 minutes. That responsibile productivity as a passer would offer yet another layer of protection for Curry in regard to how he functions within the offense and the pressure that could be alleviated from him.

It remains unclear if Brogdon would accept a minimum contract offer, but if the Warriors can come to terms with him, it would be a high-risk, high-reward signing at a minimal cost.