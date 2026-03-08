Warriors instantly vindicated in best possible way for latest contract move

The Golden State Warriors were recognized for some smart work in nailing down Gui Santos on a new team-friendly contract, and now they've been instantly vindicated further thanks to the Brazilian forward's latest on-court performance.

What better way for the Warriors to be vindicated than Santos dropping a new career-high a week after the contract extension was announced? That's just what took place on Saturday against the Oklahoma City Thunder, with Santos posting 22 points against the top-ranked defense in the league.

Warriors gain instant vindication for Gui Santos contract

Santos was somewhat inefficient in shooting 8-of-19 from the floor and only 2-of-9 from 3-point range, including missing a potentially go ahead three as Golden State trailed by two with less than 90 seconds remaining.

However, the fact the 23-year-old even got 19 shot attempts up demonstrates his emergence from a hustle-first role player, and how important he actually is to the Warriors right now in the wake of their numerous injury issues.

Santos' 22 points was the first time he's passed 20 points in an NBA game, beating his previous career-high of 19 scored against the Chicago Bulls in January last year. He also added 11 rebounds, three assists and two steals, playing over 37 minutes in what resulted as a 104-97 loss to the reigning NBA champions.

Given his form and production since Jimmy Butler went down with a torn ACL, the Warriors were headed towards a potentially awkward restricted free agency process with Santos. They instead managed to sign the former 55th overall pick on a three-year, $15 million deal, causing some pleasant surprise among fans both with the timing and the team-friendly value.

Gui Santos continues to prove Warriors' most consistent player

While Saturday may have proved Santos' first 20-point game of his career, he's nonetheless proved one of Golden State's most consistent scoring options over the past six weeks and particularly since the All-Star break.

Santos had scored between 14-18 points in the 11 of the past 14 games before the Thunder matchup, excelling with his ability to not only knock down perimeter shots, but also finish with clever footwork and deft touch around the rim.

The 6'8" forward is already proven as a player who can contribute in a lesser role alongside stars, and is now using their absence to develop his own game in multiple avenues. That's what will make Santos' $5 million annual salary an incredible steal, with the Warriors again vindicated as such against the Thunder.