Warriors showing interest in wing player after Jimmy Butler injury

The Golden State Warriors know they need to add wing depth after long-term injuries to Jimmy Butler and Moses Moody, and that could start at next month's draft where they'll hold a pair of selections.

While there remains intrigue over what the Warriors will do with the 11th pick, they are showing interest in a host of players, including 6'7" wing Dillon Mitchell, who could be taken with the 54th pick in the second-round.

Warriors showing interest in Dillon Mitchell ahead of NBA Draft

Mitchell was one of six players Golden State announced they held pre-draft workouts with on Wednesday, having just completed his fourth year of college basketball where he had two seasons at Texas and one each at Cincinatti and St. Johns.

Mitchell has been projected to go 55th overall in Jonathan Wasserman's most recent mock draft for Bleacher Report, having drawn comparisons to Herb Jones for his athleticism and defensive potential on the wing.

"It may take a specific general manager and roster to see value in Dillon Mitchell's game, but he sold it very well on Wednesday. Athleticism for finishing, strong passing instincts, defensive tools and motor create glue-guy potential worth looking at in the second round," Wasserman wrote.

The following players will conduct pre-draft workouts with the Warriors on Wednesday, 5/27:



Corey Camper (G) — Nevada

Tre Donaldson (G) — Miami

Dillon Mitchell (F) — St. John’s

Tyler Nickel (F) — Vanderbilt

Kobe Knox (G) — South Carolina

Reese Dixon-Waters (G) — San Diego State — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) May 27, 2026

The issue for a team like Golden State, and why Mitchell might fall until late in the second-round, is the fact he's not a 3-point shooter by any means. The 22-year-old shot 19.3% on only 0.4 attempts per game during his college year, offering a clear weakness that could hold him back from being a consistent rotation player at the next level.

That didn't stop Mitchell from averaging 8.3 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.3 steals during his senior year, while shooting an efficient 55.9% from the floor in over 28 minutes per game for the Red Storm.

Warriors need to add multiple wing/forward options this offseason

Mitchell might be just one wing option the Warriors are looking at, whether that be in the draft, free agency or on the trade market. With Butler and Moody likely to spend a significant part of next season on the size, Golden State need to add multiple options with size and athleticism.

While Mitchell would almost assuredly be on a two-way contract if he was drafted by Golden State, his collegiate experience, age, and the Butler/Moody injuries could give him some opportunity if he was to come in and impress during training camp.