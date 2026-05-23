Warriors have an intriguing draft pick no one is talking about

All eyes will be squarely focused on what the Golden State Warriors do with the 11th overall pick at next month's draft, but the franchise also possesses another intriguing selection that could dictate the fate of multiple players.

The Warriors will also have the 54th pick on the second night of proceedings at the draft, having found some success in recent years with the likes of Trayce Jackson-Davis, Quinten Post and Will Richard as prospects late in the second-round.

Warriors second-round pick offers some intriguing storylines

Will Golden State continue on the theme of taking older, experienced players at the collegiate level with that 54th pick? There's going to be some players on the edge of this past season's roster closely monitoring exactly what Mike Dunleavy Jr. and the front office do with this selection.

Should they follow a similar path of taking an older prospect, it could hint that the Warriors are not just thinking of having one rookie on the main roster next season, but actually two as they look to bring in some younger legs.

Not only would it successfully aid in Golden State changing their age demographic, but it's also the easiest way to manage the payroll with another cheap contract. For example, Richard, as the 56th overall pick last year, signed a four-year, $8.7 million rookie deal with the Warriors.

Alternatively, Golden State could use that pick on a younger, higher upside prospect who may require a few years of development either on a two-way contract, or as a draft-and-stash player who spends time overseas or in the G League. This would be an unusual path considering Dunleavy's history since taking over as general manager, but may come into play if Golden State draft an older player such as Yaxel Lendeborg with their first pick.

Multiple players could be impacted by result of 54th overall pick

If Golden State do take an older, more ready-to-play prospect at 54, it could signal the end for a veteran player or two. Veteran guards Gary Payton II, Seth Curry and Pat Spencer could be impacted, and so too younger players like Post and Nate Williams -- basically any player on the edge who could fall victim to a roster squeeze.

Should the 54th pick be destined for a two-way deal rather than a main roster spot, that could squeeze out players like L.J. Cryer or Malevy Leons who played reasonable minutes for the injury-ravaged Warriors late in the season, and who remain eligible for two-way contracts going forward.

The 11th pick will rightfully draw all the headlines pre and post-draft, but late second-round picks are becoming just as interesting for the Warriors considering Dunleavy's recent success.