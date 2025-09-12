Warriors ironically looking at free agent big man who lost his job to Kevon Looney

The Golden State Warriors continue to explore possible roster moves in anticipation of a Jonathan Kuminga resolution, including bringing in free agents for workouts at Chase Center over recent weeks.

Danny Emerman of the San Francisco Standard outlined that in a report on Thursday, naming Dalano Banton and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl as two free agents who the Warriors have looked at as potential training camp invites.

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl lost his job to Kevon Looney

The ironic aspect to Robinson-Earl is that his time at the New Orleans Pelicans was essentially ended by the acquisition of beloved former Golden State center Kevon Looney, with the 3x NBA champion signing a two-year, $16 million contract with the franchise at the start of free agency.

The Pelicans also traded up to draft Derik Queen 13th overall in June's NBA draft, giving them a center trio of he, Looney and impressive young big Yves Missi as they look to bounce back from last season's injury-plagued disaster.

That's left no room for Robinson-Earl despite the fact the fourth-year big man made 66 appearances for New Orleans last season, averaging nearly 19 minutes per game and making nine starts for a team that finished 14th in the Western Conference.

Robinson-Earl averaged 6.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.3 steals last season, shooting 45.5% from the floor and 34.1% from 3-point range on 2.5 attempts per game. The 24-year-old was initially drafted 32nd overall in the 2021 NBA draft by the Oklahoma City Thunder, only for the now reigning champions to move on from him after two seasons.

Having been traded to and then waived by the Houston Rockets, Robinson-Earl subsequently signed a two-way contract with the Pelicans who would convert him to a standard contract in February last year.

His rookie year in a rebuilding Thunder team remains his most productive from a statistical standpoint though, having averaged 7.5 points and 5.6 rebounds while shooting 35.2% from beyond the arc on 3.4 attempts per game.

As for Robinson-Earl's prospects of actually landing on the Warrior roster beyond training camp, they would appear slim given the 6'9" big man is no longer eligible for a two-way contract after four years in the league.

While some may argue that Golden State may need another big man on the roster, the front office is likely to remain comfortable in the trio of Al Horford, Quinten Post and Trayce Jackson-Davis, along with veteran forward Draymond Green.