Warriors' Jimmy Butler injury gets worse as fans come to Jonathan Kuminga realization

After three-straight DNPs amid a controversial removal from the Golden State Warriors rotation, Jonathan Kuminga got his opportunity following Jimmy Butler's early injury in Game 2 against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center on Wednesday night.

With Butler back in the locker room and out of the game, the Warriors desperately needed Kuminga to provide some scoring, rebounding and athleticism as the visitors found themselves down 10 at the end of the opening period.

Despite getting 26 minutes off the bench -- his most in a game since March 17 against the Denver Nuggets -- Kuminga didn't fully capitalize on the opportunity in what resulted as a 109-94 Rockets victory that leaves the series delicately poised at 1-1 heading back to the Bay.

Fans are coming to the same Jonathan Kuminga realization as Steve Kerr

Kuminga had 11 points, three rebounds and two assists, but his 4-of-12 shooting again rose concerns on his efficiency and perhaps more importantly his decision-making within the Golden State offense. His rebounding and defense also left a lot to be desired, raising questions on whether the 22-year-old is/was fully engaged after Steve Kerr's brutal recent decision to axe him from the rotation.

Few could blame Kuminga if that is the case, with the relationship between player and franchise seemingly nearing its conclusion as the young forward prepares for restricted free agency this offseason.

Regardless of the reasons, fans and media members couldn't help but to criticize Kuminga's performance, with many coming to the realization that Kerr may have been right in his initial decision,

Jonathan Kuminga is doing an excellent job showing why Steve Kerr benched him. — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) April 24, 2025

Rough night for the “Kuminga deserves minutes over quite literally anyone” crowd — David Dennis Jr. (@DavidDTSS) April 24, 2025

Kuminga is so out he’s tanking the Warriors’ offseason sign-and-trade of him. — Dieter Kurtenbach (@dieter) April 24, 2025

Kuminga's underwhelming performance may only worsen the impact of Butler's injury, or at least raise the stakes of the outcome of his MRI that will be undertaken back in the Bay Area on Thursday, with the results to potentially shift the course of what's already been an incredibly tight and physical first-round series.

If Butler does miss at least Saturday's Game 3, Kerr may have little choice but to go back to Kuminga for extended minutes after other bench options such as Gary Payton II, Kevon Looney, Gui Santos and Buddy Hield also failed to provide positive impact.

Had Kuminga provided a big impact on Wednesday, or showed something significant to build upon as the series progresses, then fans may have been able to breathe a little easier over the Butler injury. Instead it was the opposite, with even more anxiety on what may happen if Butler has to miss any amount of time.