Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga decision could lead them back to former All-Star

Jonathan Kuminga was once again a DNP in Friday night's Game 6 against the Houston Rockets, marking the sixth time he's been out of the Golden State Warriors rotation in the last eight games.

Belief has been dwindling for weeks that Kuminga and the Warriors will unite on a new contract as a restricted free agent, leading to speculation of what the franchise may be able to get back via a sign-and-trade.

Now conjecture on which rival teams may actually hold interest in Kuminga is circulating, and could potentially give Golden State an opportunity to reunite with much-loved 2022 All-Star Andrew Wiggins.

Could the Warriors reunite with Andrew Wiggins just months after trading him?

Wiggins was of course traded to the Miami Heat as part of the blockbuster Jimmy Butler trade in early February, ending a five-year stint with the franchise where he rebuilt his reputation and was the second-best player on a championship team in 2022.

The Canadian was much the same player with the Heat across the remainder of the regular season, but a disastrous first-round playoff series is sure to leave a sour taste in the mouth of he and his new team.

The Heat now find themselves in a middling position where they need to make a decision on their future. Wiggins' contract could be used to acquire a bonafide All-Star as the Warriors did with Butler, or alternatively Miami could try and extract value for the 30-year-old if they enter more of a rebuild.

Brett Siegel of Clutch Points believes the Heat have interest in Kuminga, noting that they coveted him in the original Butler-Wiggins trade. Perhaps Miami would give the former seventh overall pick the contract and playing time he desires, while Golden State could bring Wiggins home in a potential sign-and-trade.

It wouldn't be the first time that the Warriors have moved a former top 10 pick to reunite with a former veteran, having traded James Wiseman at the 2023 mid-season deadline in a deal that reunited them with Gary Payton II months after letting him walk in free agency.

Wiggins may no longer be suited to being the second offensive option on a strong playoff team, but he'd likely be a perfect third option alongside Butler and Stephen Curry. Golden State's lack of a consistent third option has been evident in this first-round series against the Rockets, and particularly in Game 6 on Friday where no player outside Curry and Butler had more than 13 points.

The former number one overall pick is set to make $28.2 million, meaning the Warriors may have to give up more than just Kuminga if a Wiggins reunion was to be on the cards.