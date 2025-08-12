Warriors get Jonathan Kuminga trade lifeline from the most unlikely source

The Golden State Warriors and the Sacramento Kings hold the keys to what comes next during the 2025 NBA offseason. The Kings' interest in Jonathan Kuminga has turned a polarizing saga into an event that will go a long way toward dictating how the other dominoes fall in free agency.

With news that Kuminga would rather accept his qualifying offer than the Warriors' latest proposal, an unlikely source has provided Golden State with reason for optimism: Domantas Sabonis.

Sabonis, a two-time All-NBA honoree and three-time All-Star, is preparing for his fourth season with the Kings. More questions than answer seem to exist in Sacramento, however, particularly in regard to whether or not the franchise can acquire Kuminga—and what it might do once that process concludes.

During a recent interview, Sabonis made comments that seemingly implied that the Kings remain active in free agency and aren't done making changes to the roster.

Domantas Sabonis talks about Doug Christie becoming the Kings' full time head coach, his meeting with new GM Scott Perry, the Kings rookies, working with DeMar DeRozan/Zach LaVine, and more. @ABC10 pic.twitter.com/z0Svv4Wd6a — Matt George (@MattGeorgeSAC) August 10, 2025

For those who can't watch the video, Sabonis said the following:

“A lot has changed; a lot’s probably still gonna change, so we’re just gonna wait and see ’til training camp,”

It's a short quote that reveals a minimum amount about what the Kings intend to do, but one can't help but feel as though Sabonis may have been alluding to Jonathan Kuminga.

Domantas Sabonis comments suggest Kings may still sign Kuminga

The Kings' interest in acquiring Kuminga has been strong enough that the franchise is willing to offer in the range of four years and $90 million. The sticking point between Golden State and Sacramento up to this point has been the matter of completing a mutually beneficial trade.

It's a process complicated by Base Year Compensation rules that effectively dictate that the Warriors' outgoing salary in a potential sign-and-trade will count as 50 percent of Kuminga's new figure.

Beyond the financial elements of making a trade work is the simple fact that Sacramento has thus far been unwilling to part with the assets Golden State appears to be interested in. That includes 3-and-D wing Keon Ellis and modern forward Keegan Murray, whom the Kings have labeled as "off limits."

Sabonis' comments shouldn't be interpreted as a sign that Sacramento has experienced a change of heart, but it seemingly leaves the door ajar at a time when it appeared to be closing.

It's a welcome development in the aftermath of the revelation that Kuminga would rather accept his qualifying offer than the Warriors' team-friendly two-year, $45 million contract proposal. Sabonis could certainly be alluding to a different pursuit, but Kuminga has been linked to Sacramento too often to overlook.

Perhaps Sabonis, widely regarded as the Kings' franchise player, knows something that the general public is unaware of about the Kings' determination to add Kuminga.

In the meantime, the Warriors will likely remain in a holding pattern. The outcome of the Kuminga saga will go a long way toward determining their financial flexibility, which will thus decide who they can realistically pursue in the late stages of free agency.

Sabonis has at least provided a brief reason for optimism that a Kuminga sign-and-trade is still a possibility, and that the qualifying offer isn't the only remaining option being considered.