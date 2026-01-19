Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga trade stance looks clearer after De'Anthony Melton surge

When ESPN's Shams Charania and Anthony Slater reported on Thursday that the Golden State Warriors were prioritizing expiring contracts in a Jonathan Kuminga trade, there was a collective groan from fans on social media who want the franchise to make more of a win-now move.

But perhaps the front office's stance can be better understood in relation to De'Anthony Melton's long-term future, with the veteran guard quickly rising to one of Golden State's most important players following a stunning surge in form over recent weeks.

Warriors may pursue expiring contracts to re-sign De'Anthony Melton

Valuable players -- the likes of which could greatly improve the Warrior roster -- usually don't make it to an an expiring contract. They're good enough that their current team does everything they can to ensure they don't hit free agency.

So when fans get frustrated by the idea of the Warriors pursuing expiring contracts, it's because it tends to suggest the return in a Kuminga trade will be fairly underwhelming. The likes of John Collins, Nikola Vucevic, Collin Sexton, Jusuf Nurkic, Rui Hachimura, Kevin Huerter and Robert Williams III are all on expiring contracts and are players who, while they may help Golden State's rotation to some degree, aren't necessarily true difference-makers who will catapult the team into genuine championship contention.

Taking on expiring contracts would give the Warriors flexibility though, and perhaps enough to re-sign Melton who, based on current form, will almost assuredly turn down his $3.7 million player option for next season.

Golden State are +148 in Melton's minutes over the last 15 games -- a stretch where they've gone an impressive 11-4. Despite being the ninth-highest paid player on the team this season, the 27-year-old is quite clearly becoming the fourth-most important player.

Melton has looked like a $20 million per year player in recent weeks. Even if he took a discount to remain with the Warriors, it's hard to see that being anything less than the non-taxpayer mid-level exception.

If Golden State trade for a star -- particularly someone like Michael Porter Jr. who's making $40.3 million next season -- then they'd be essentially admitting that Melton is walking in free agency. Therefore you almost have to include him as part of the trade package, even though he'd remain for the rest of the season.

Perhaps that's fine and a move the Warriors should still make to ensure they give Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler and company the best possible chance to compete this season. However, Melton's future is also a key reason why Golden State may only end up taking back expiring money in a Kuminga trade, as much as that may frustrate fans wanting the front office to make a far bigger move.