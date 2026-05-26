Warriors finally eyeing Jordan Poole replacement if latest rumors are true

The Golden State Warriors have failed to find another dynamic young guard since trading Jordan Poole nearly three years ago, but they may be looking to address that based on the latest free agency rumors.

According to Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints, the Warriors could be eyeing Anfernee Simons or Collin Sexton as potential targets using the non-taxpayer mid-level exception this offseason.

Warriors reportedly looking at long overdue Jordan Poole replacement

Players like Poole, Simons and Sexton have seemingly lost value in recent years as the league gets bigger at practically every position, but there's still a place for them as shot-making sixth men if the contract is right.

That's especially the case for a Golden State team who ranked 19th in offensive rating this season, and who will start their next campaign with 6x All-Star Jimmy Butler on the sidelines recovering from his torn ACL.

Simons and Sexton don't necessarily fit the traditional mould of a Steve Kerr or Warrior-type player, but the Warriors quite evidently need an offensive spark to help support a 38-year-old Stephen Curry, as Siegel outlined in his piece on Monday.

"Anfernee Simons and Collin Sexton are two early names league sources have described as key Warriors targets as unrestricted free agents this summer utilizing the mid-level exception. The Dubs intend to add an impactful guard who can play on or off the ball alongside Steph Curry," Siegel wrote.

Current guard duo De'Anthony Melton and Brandin Podziemski each have greater versatility that make them better fits playing alongside the likes of Curry and Butler, but history suggests they don't have the shot-making or shot-creation when the stars are on the sidelines.

Anfernee Simons or Collin Sexton would add life to Warriors offense

Podziemski (13.8) and Melton (12.3) are both coming off career-best seasons from a scoring standpoint, in large part thanks to Butler and Curry's injuries over the final months. However, in contrast, Simons has averaged at least 14.3 points in each of his past five years, while Sexton has averaged at least 14.3 in all of his eight seasons.

The pair have averaged 20+ points in multiple seasons, offering the type of dynamic scoring Poole once offered, but which Golden State have significantly lacked since they traded him to the Washington Wizards for Chris Paul in 2023.

Since Poole was traded, only Curry (three times) and Butler (once) have averaged 20 points in a season, proving why the Warriors could be targeting players like Simons and Sexton this summer.