Warriors' Jordan Poole trade set for another twist if latest rumors are true

The futures of both Chris Paul and Jordan Poole are now precariously placed over two years after the Golden State Warriors controversially swapped the guards in a blockbuster draft day trade.

Paul may have played his last NBA game after sensationally parting ways with the L.A. Clippers earlier in the week, while Poole's career could be set for another twist if the latest reports on his future come to fruition.

Jordan Poole may find himself traded again before mid-season deadline

Poole was only acquired by the Pelicans in a trade with the Washington Wizards in the offseason, with the 2022 NBA champion restricted to only seven games as he continues to recover from a quad injury.

That hasn't stopped speculation over Poole's immediate future though. Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints has reported on Friday that the Pelicans don't see Poole as part of their long-term plans following the emergence of young guard Jeremiah Fears.

The emergence of Fears in his rookie season and Dejounte Murray targeting a return to the court in January has suddenly made Poole expendable to the Pelicans," Siegel wrote. "While his contract could be tough to maneuver without giving up a key talent in return, any team in need of scoring and backcourt help will surely take a look at Poole once he returns from his quad strain. The Pelicans are signaling that he won't be a part of their long-term plans."

If this is true and the Pelicans are indeed willing to move on from Poole, this would be just another indication that the Warriors were right in moving on from the young guard prior to the start of his four-year, $128 million contract.

Now, we can argue that Golden State should have tried to do better than getting an aging Paul in return. Yet the ability to trade Poole when they did set in motion a series of events that eventually allowed them to acquire Jimmy Butler, making it the right decision that's only become more justified as time passes.

Poole had a career year from a numbers standpoint with the Wizards last season, but they'd clearly seen enough and moved him for the expiring contract of CJ McCollum. It's a move the Pelicans may now be regretting, particularly when the 26-year-old has another $34 million left on his deal for next season.

A lackluster Warrior offense could now do with a dynamic guard like Poole to provide them with a jolt of scoring, but they knew soon after they signed him that his limitations weren't going to make a $120+ million contract team-friendly at all.