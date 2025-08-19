Warriors just angered their fans even more with latest Jonathan Kuminga claim

Most Golden State Warriors fans are starting to get more than a little frustrated with Jonathan Kuminga's free agency, having had their patience run thin over the last seven weeks with still no resolution in sight.

While Kuminga has drawn criticism for viewing himself in a far different (and better) light than what his current career production would suggest, the Warriors aren't exactly keeping their fan approval high themselves with how their handling this situation.

There's a lack of clarity in how they are portraying their belief in Kuminga, something that's only become more frustrating based on a recent report from ESPN's Ramon Shelburne.

Joe Lacob reportedly wants Jonathan Kuminga around for a long time

Shelburne told NBA Today late last week that Golden State owner Joe Lacob still believes in Kuminga as a building block and someone they see as a big part of their long-term future.

"And I do think the Warriors see him as somebody who’s, if he wants to call it, a building block, I don’t know if I would call it that, but somebody they want around for a long time, because they have 35-year-olds on their team," Shelburne said. "I know the owner, Joe Lacob has told him this. He loves Jonathan Kuminga. He is the reason that they’ve never included him in trades, because they see the potential in him.”

The issue with this is that it completely contradicts how the Warriors are viewing Kuminga from a contract standpoint, having only reportedly offered a two-year $45 million contract that includes a second year player option at this stage.

That sort of contract offer hardly screams "building block" or someone they see as a long-term part of their future, and instead tells Kuminga he's nothing but a trade candidate once his full outgoing salary can count in a deal mid-season.

Fans aren't necessarily going to be angry about Golden State wanting to trade Kuminga, rather it's the disparity between what's said in/to the media and how their treating contract negotiations. Pick a lane and stick to it -- if Lacob and the Warriors want to commit to Kuminga, give him a guaranteed second year and prove it. If you're unwilling to do so, then it's probably worth being a little more open to sign-and-trade options.

Lacob's view on Kuminga has always been different to many within the organization, suggesting an internal struggle the Warriors are having that's played a major role in this current predicament.