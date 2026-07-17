Warriors just got the answer to overlooked roster decision at Summer League

While all eyes remain on the Golden State Warriors' main roster and their pursuit of LeBron James, they may have just got an answer to an overlooked decision when it comes to their two-way contracted players.

Graham Ike and Lachlan Olbrich have both impressed throughout summer league to date, but the signing of Charles Bassey last week means the Warriors will likely only be able to occupy one of the big men on a two-way deal.

Graham Ike may have pushed his way into two-way contract

Timing can be everything when it comes to opportunity on the edge of an NBA roster, and Olbrich's injury during the first-half of Tuesday's loss to the Memphis Grizzlies may have put a dent in his chances of winning the spot over Ike.

While the Australian big was in street clothes on the sidelines, Ike played a significant role in Golden State's 87-77 victory over the New York Knicks on Thursday that pushes them to the precipice of a semi-final berth.

The undrafted Gonzaga product stuffed the stat sheet in his nearly 26 minutes, posting 15 points, nine rebounds, three assists, a steal and three blocks in the 10-point win. Ike was the Warriors' second-leading scorer behind LJ Cryer who hit five threes on his way to 17 points, four rebounds and five assists, while it was a tough offensive game for 11th overall pick Yaxel Lendeborg who finished with only three points on 1-of-9 shooting, though he did have six rebounds, six assists and two blocks.

Ike had impressed in averaging 8.8 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists in his first six games dating back to the start of the California Classic, but took things a step further and made a statement in Olbrich's absence on Thursday.

Warriors' two-way contracted trio already looks obvious

Summer league is yet to finish and there's still an entire offseason, training camp and preseason to go through, but Golden State's trio of two-way contracted players could already be locked in.

LJ Cryer and Malevy Leons remain the incumbents from the end of last season and have done enough to suggest they'll retain their positions. Cryer, in particular, has been so impressive that there's even been calls for him to be on the main roster as a backup point guard.

While only on an Exhibit 10 contract after going undrafted, Ike is now seemingly firming for that third spot which is currently vacant given Nate Williams -- who finished last season with the Warriors -- is no longer eligible for a two-way deal.