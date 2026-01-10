Warriors' just got golden trade ticket if Ja Morant rumors are true

According to Shams Charania of ESPN, the Memphis Grizzlies are going to explore potential trades to ship out Ja Morant. With that news, the Golden State Warriors could be in a unique position to pounce on a potential three-team deal that would help them both in the short-term and the long-term.

If the Grizzlies don’t want certain pieces from the teams that are potentially interested in adding Morant, then the Warriors could benefit. Plus, if Memphis has any interest in Jonathan Kuminga, they could do a three-team deal where Kuminga goes there, and a different player gets sent back to the Warriors.

The biggest question is, who could those players be?

The Warriors could be the third team in a Ja Morant trade

One of the more intriguing ideas would be if the Minnesota Timberwolves were interested in getting Morant from the Grizzlies. That could open the door for some very intriguing Warriors ideas.

Naz Reid is one of the first names that come to mind. He’s on a long-term contract, but he could be a solid fit next to the rest of the Warriors’ core.

His scoring would absolutely take some of the load off of Stephen Curry on a night-to-night basis, and if they believe in Reid’s upside, he could be a guy they look to build around moving forward, too.

And even if Reid weren’t available to the Warriors, bringing back Donte DiVincenzo could be a fun idea. He would be a solid addition to Golden State’s backcourt.

In either case, sending Kuminga to the Grizzlies and getting back one of those guys in the deal would be something for the Warriors to consider.

The Sacramento Kings could be another team that gets in on the Morant sweepstakes. And while there aren’t a ton of interesting options for the Warriors to snag from them, they could try to go after someone like Malik Monk or Keon Ellis.

And if they don’t get involved, the Miami Heat could be another potential destination. Tyler Herro could potentially get sent out in that type of deal, so the Grizzlies would likely want him.

But if they didn’t, for whatever reason, he could be someone for Golden State to target, though it would be very unlikely.

The point is, the Warriors could have an opportunity to jump in on a potential Morant trade and come out the other side looking better.

It would just have to be the right deal for them to get in on.