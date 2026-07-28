Warriors just got Trey Murphy III trade hope they badly needed

After missing out on a blockbuster free agency move for LeBron James, the Golden State Warriors badly need another door to open for them to land a major roster upgrade this offseason.

Perhaps the door may creak open further in regard to Trey Murphy III, with the New Orleans Pelicans' reported interest in restricted free agent Benedict Mathurin giving the Warriors some hope of a trade for the 26-year-old.

Pelicans interest in Benedict Mathurin gives fresh Trey Murphy III hope

According to The Stein Line on Monday, the Pelicans have had recent discussions with Mathurin who, like Jalen Duren in Detroit and Peyton Watson in Denver, remains in limbo as a restricted free agent with the L.A. Clippers.

While this is not an update on Murphy as such, the Warriors should absolutely be hoping that the Pelicans can follow through on their discussions and complete a move for Mathurin. New Orleans would surely be more open to cashing in on Murphy and trading him if they're able to acquire a 24-year-old in Mathurin who plays a similar position?

UPDATE: @TheSteinLine has learned that there have been new recent negotiations between the Pelicans and restricted free agent Bennedict Mathurin.



New Orleans and a second unnamed suitor, sources say, have shown interest in the Clippers' RFA.



Full story: https://t.co/6piW3YKcoD https://t.co/1u1BgUdL23 pic.twitter.com/vz4OYBiIA4 — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) July 28, 2026

The Pelicans would surely be pitching a starting role to help lure Mathurin to the team, with the former sixth overall pick averaging 17.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 17 games with the Clippers after his involvement in the mid-season Ivica Zubac trade.

With Mathurin, Herb Jones, Dejounte Murray and Zion Williamson, along with young recent lottery picks Jeremiah Fears and Derik Queen, New Orleans may just have enough starting options to be more willing to trade Murphy to Golden State in a deal centered around future draft capital.

Trey Murphy III trade may be only way for Warriors to save their offseason

With James off to the 76ers and an Anthony Davis trade seemingly parked as a result, there doesn't appear many ways for the Warriors to turn around what's been a disastrous offseason to this point. However, acquiring Murphy would be one of them, which is exactly why the attention of many fans has gone back on the 6'8" forward in the wake of James' free agency decision.

Golden State do have what it takes to acquire Murphy and have been interested in him since last offseason, it's just about whether they and New Orleans can ever agree on the final formation of a trade.

This Mathurin news does provide some hope in a dark period for the Warriors, particularly if the Pelicans can officially acquire the former Pacer in the coming days or weeks.