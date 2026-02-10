The Golden State Warriors poured in 60 points in the paint against the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday night, having averaged a league-low 43.4 per game entering the game.

More importantly, Golden State didn’t stubbornly settle for threes when they weren’t falling. The Warriors went just 11-of-33 from deep — well below their usual volume — but found other ways to score in a nail-biting 114-113 victory at Chase Center.

Their 33 three-point attempts were tied for their fewest in a game this season, but the Warriors made up for the lack of efficiency from beyond the arc with clinical execution inside, hitting 33 of their 50 attempts inside the arc (66%) to prove they don't have to wholly rely on the three.

Warriors prove they don't need to over-rely on the 3-point shot

The Warriors are known as a team that, more often than not, uses the third quarter to pull away and assert dominance. Over the last four games, it’s been a different story. After being outscored 33–28 on Monday against Memphis, Golden State now ranks last in third-quarter offensive rating (93.8) and 27th in third-quarter defensive rating (129.2) over that stretch — a period they typically thrive in.

With the game on the line against a Memphis team clearly committed to a rebuild and focused on maximizing its draft odds, the Warriors had to reinvent themselves.

On Monday night, the surge came in the fourth quarter. The Warriors outscored the Grizzlies 29–15, holding them to just five points over the final eight minutes and closing on an emphatic 19–5 run to erase a 15-point fourth-quarter deficit. The game once again boiled down to the final possession — a scenario that hasn’t always favored Golden State this season.

“We were probably due for one of those. It seems like we’ve lost four or five of those this year. I’m not sure we really deserved it, but we’ll take it,” Steve Kerr said post-game.

And he wasn’t wrong: Memphis controlled the game for nearly three and a half quarters, shooting over 53% from the field through three, and the Warriors looked clueless defensively.

The turnovers didn’t help. Every time the Warriors managed to build momentum, they coughed it up and swung it right back the other way. Golden State committed 23 turnovers — including seven by Draymond Green — with 16 coming in the second half, the most it has had in any half this season.

But the Warriors flipped the script in the fourth, turning eight Memphis turnovers into 11 crucial points while finishing the final four minutes without a turnover.

Strength in numbers

Both teams opened the game playing small, with no true center on the floor — Draymond Green for the Warriors and his former teammate Kyle Anderson for the Grizzlies. So when Al Horford checked in, Golden State needed to feed him.

"He was unreal", said Pat Spencer. "He is a Hall of Fame player. Even though he's 39 he keeps himself in great shape, his fundamentals are incredible. He's seen it all, he's a great player and we're lucky to have him", added Kerr.

Big Al set the tone early, scoring six points while adding two rebounds and two assists in his first six minutes. The Warriors kept going to him on the block, and he kept making the right read — hurting Memphis, especially down the stretch. He finished with 16 points, nine rebounds, six assists and as a team-best +24.

The final sequence encapsulated his impact, as he and Gui Santos battled for an offensive rebound that ultimately led to the game-winning basket. His partner in crime, Gui Santos, put on another show — just two days after scoring the game-clinching basket in Phoenix.

The Brazilian forward posted 16 points, eight rebounds and two assists, including the bucket that put Golden State ahead late. Santos has been vital for the Warriors over the last couple of weeks. Over his last seven games, he’s averaging 15.0 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.3 steals, and 1.0 block in 27 minutes per game. He has now reached double figures in seven straight games — nine times this season — already surpassing his total from last year (8).

"It's great, not gonna lie, it feels good", Santos said when asked how it was like to add a game-winning basket to his growing resume.

Seven Warriors players reached double figures, with Spencer (17), Podziemski (16), Moody (15), Green (14) and Melton (10) joining Horford and Santos in a balanced performance that's needed given the absence of Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler and Kristaps Porzingis.

What's next

The Warriors are set to face the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday -- their last game before heading into the All-Star break. Both Curry and Porzingis have been ruled out, with Steph also missing the All-Star game due to the lingering pain issue.

The height and athleticism of this young, feisty San Antonio squad will be a tough matchup for Golden State, but if the Warriors play with the same heart and grit they’ve shown over the last few games, they’ll at least give themselves a chance.