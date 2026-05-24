Warriors may struggle to land Kawhi Leonard after latest development

The Golden State Warriors have been linked to a trade for Kawhi Leonard dating back to February's mid-season deadline, but actually landing the 2x Finals MVP could prove difficult given the potential interest in his services.

Leonard will be 35-years-old by the start of next season and has a significant injury history, yet the latest developments suggest there will be no shortage of interested teams in the L.A. Clippers star.

Warriors face serious competition to land Kawhi Leonard

According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype on Saturday, Leonard sits in the same breath as Giannis Antetokounmpo when it comes big-name, superstar trade targets this offseason.

"In fact, several executives have put Leonard and Giannis Antetokounmpo neck-and-neck for the best player to try to acquire on the trade market if Leonard indeed becomes available," Scotto wrote.

This doesn't mean acquiring Leonard will require the same level of blockbuster trade package as Antetokounmpo who's a few years younger and has dealt with less injury concerns, albeit the Milwaukee Bucks star is forming his own extensive health history after appearing in just 36 games this season.

However, the cheaper price from a trade perspective could actually open the door for more teams to become interested in Leonard, particularly after coming off arguably a career-best year from a raw box score standpoint.

Leonard appeared in 65 games this season -- the second-most in his past nine years. The 7x All-Star averaged a career-high 27.9 points to go with 6.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.9 steals per game, shooting an efficient 50.5% from the floor and 38.7% from 3-point range.

Warriors may have missed window to trade for Kawhi Leonard

As is the case with Antetokounmpo, Golden State's best chance to have acquired Leonard was likely before the mid-season deadline. At that point they sneakily inquired about a potential trade at a time where there was really not much speculation, with rumors only swirling in the last couple hours before the deadline after the Clippers had traded fellow veterans James Harden and Ivica Zubac.

Now the Clippers will be able to canvass the market fully over the course of a long offseason, and with potentially more desperate teams in the market after disappointing playoff exits -- take the Detroit Pistons for example.

There's simply going to be teams better positioned to acquire Leonard this summer, especially if the Warriors want to keep true to their word about getting some "younger legs" and prioritizing availability -- two elements Leonard doesn't provide.