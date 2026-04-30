Warriors face gut-wrenching decision in Kawhi Leonard trade idea

The Golden State Warriors have some thinking to do this offseason, including whether or not to renew interest in previous mid-season targets Giannis Antetokounmpo and/or Kawhi Leonard.

There's likely to be a clearer, less congested and less expensive pathway to acquiring Leonard, but the Warriors will still have a gut-wrenching decision to make if they wish to pursue the 2x Finals MVP.

Warriors would have to send out Jimmy Butler in Kawhi Leonard trade

With Draymond Green holding a $27.6 million player option and only six players currently contracted on the roster, it's hard to envisage Golden State being able to put salary or a sign-and-trade together to acquire Leonard without making the brutal decision of sending out Jimmy Butler.

That's just what ESPN have recently done in a hyphothetical Leonard trade, with the Warriors giving up Butler alongside a lottery protected 2027 first-round pick, and the real jewel in the crown of a 2032 unprotected first-round pick.

Butler has been terrific for Golden State on and off the court since his arrival at the 2025 mid-season trade deadline, but the reality is that he's currently recovering from a torn ACL and is expected to miss the first portion of next season.

While it would be a gut-wrenching decision to trade the 6x All-Star, can the Warriors really afford to wait for Butler's return next season, particularly when another, arguably better star could be available?

That's something Golden State will have to weigh up, but it's a deal ESPN front office insider Bobby Marks refers to as making "too much sense" for Golden State if their divisional rivals would go for it.

"From the Warriors' viewpoint, swapping Butler for a healthy All-Star makes too much sense -- even if the 2032 first-round pick ends up in the lottery," Marks wrote.

Warriors might have to take the risk on Kawhi Leonard

Leonard himself is no guarantee, having faced injury concerns for years and which has plagued his career at the L.A. Clippers who have now failed to win a single playoff series in any of the past five seasons.

Golden State may also be buying high to some degree considering Leonard appeared in 65 games (good for him) this season in what was arguably a career-year, having averaged 27.9 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists on 50.5% shooting from the floor and 38.7% from 3-point range.

It might be just the risk the Warriors have to take to ensure they're competitive from the opening tip next season, even if it means painfully saying goodbye to Butler in the process.