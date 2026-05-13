NBA insider gives new life to Warriors trading for Kawhi Leonard

The Golden State Warriors attempt at trading for Kawhi Leonard before February's mid-season trade deadline ultimately failed, but they could have a more realistic opportunity this offseason after luck was on the L.A. Clippers side at Sunday's draft lottery.

The Clippers landed the fifth overall pick from the Indiana Pacers via the Ivica Zubac trade, with NBA insider Jake Fischer now breathing some life into a potential Leonard move to the Warriors this summer.

Jake Fischer gives new life to Kawhi Leonard-Warriors trade

Speaking on his Bleacher Report live stream on Tuesday, Fischer suggested that Leonard and the Clippers may be headed into two different directions, and that the Warriors could be prime to take advantage by acquiring the 7x All-Star.

"The Clippers and Kawhi are in a bit of a different lifecycle. Kawhi is going to be wanting to compete for a championship. The Clippers are diffidently now thinking more towards the future than they ever have in the Steve Ballmer era," Fischer said. "Golden State is certainly one of the teams that I think we’re going to be looking at as a Kawhi suitor."

This certainly makes some sense in the aftermath of the Clippers acquiring a top pick in a loaded draft, and after moving veterans Zubac and former MVP James Harden in respective trades at the mid-season deadline.

Another big factor is the fact Leonard is extension-eligible and will enter next season on an expiring $50.3 million contract. After producing arguably a career-best season in 2025-26, the 34-year-old will surely be chasing one more max or near-max deal.

Warriors gamble on Kawhi Leonard wouldn't just be on his body

Leonard's significant injury history makes him a risk for any team, but particularly one like the Warriors who are already an aging, injury-prone team. The risk on his body could be magnified though if Golden State were to give him a significant contract extension, something they'd presumably try to work out with Leonard before the trade was completed as they did with Jimmy Butler.

A new deal could see Leonard making $40-50 million or more by his age 37 or 38 season. That's a scary thought for anyone, even with the 6'7" forward appearing in 65 games this season where he posted a career-high 27.9 points on 50.5% shooting from the floor and 38.7% from 3-point range.

A healthy Leonard would certainly provide a huge boost to the Warriors next season, but they have to weigh up the risk, what the Clippers need in the trade and whether it's worth giving him a new multi-year deal.