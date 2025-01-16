Warriors keep odd Buddy Hield record intact thanks to surprise win over Timberwolves

The Golden State Warriors have concluded their four-game road-trip in positive fashion, recording a surprise one-point win over the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center on Wednesday night.

Playing without all their usual power forward options in Draymond Green, Jonathan Kuminga and Kyle Anderson, the Warriors shot out of the blocks and managed to just hold on for a 116-115 victory despite some nervous moments in the final minutes.

Stephen Curry led the Warriors to a big win in Minnesota

Stephen Curry matched Minnesota's 12-point first-quarter output with four made 3-pointers early, helping his team to a 34-12 lead in a rather shocking start after Monday's awful loss to the Toronto Raptors.

The Warriors never trailed in the game again, though anxiety was still palpable for fans as the Timberwolves battled back to tie the game with just over a minute remaining. Curry calmly watched Naz Reid fly-by before drilling a corner three to reinstate the Warrior lead with 47 seconds left, before Andrew Wiggins came up with a clutch offensive rebound in the final 10 seconds to help secure victory.

Curry went 7-of-12 from 3-point range and finished with a game-high 31 points to go with eight assists. The 2x MVP got the better of the superstar matchup, with Anthony Edwards going for 28 points but shooting just 7-of-19 in the proccess.

Wiggins was a strong second foil for Curry, particularly when the 36-year-old rested late in the third-quarter as the Canadian attacked relentlessly and got to the free-throw line 12 times (making 10).

Wiggins had 24 points, five rebounds, two assists and two steals, while the under pressure Buddy Hield found some shooting range with 18 points off the bench on 6-of-11 shooting and 3-of-6 from beyond the arc.

The Warriors had entered 9-0 in games Hield has scored at least 18 points, keeping intact that record and pushing it to 10-0 if only just. Pounding the offensive glass was key for Golden State especially early on, led by Trayce Jackson-Davis who had nine offensive boards as part of 15 total rebounds for the game.

Dennis Schroder was also a little livelier with two first-quarter threes and 12 points for the game, only to foul out in the fourth-quarter which threatened to derail Golden State's chances of victory.

Gui Santos had seven rebounds and three assists in a rare starting role, while Gary Payton II returned successfully and Moses Moody was strong with 11 points and four rebounds on 3-of-4 from 3-point range.

The Warriors move back to a .500 record at 20-20 on the season, with a matchup against Jordan Poole and the Washington Wizards to come on Saturday at Chase Center.