Warriors are keeping Jonathan Kuminga close to home if latest rumors are true

It seems all but certain that the Golden State Warriors will be trading Jonathan Kuminga in the coming weeks, but there remains a strong chance that the young forward doesn't move too far away.

According to Sam Amick of The Athletic on Thursday, the Sacramento Kings remain the lead suitor for Kuminga which would not only keep the 23-year-old in the pacific division, but also set up numerous head-to-head battles each season.

Kings remain likely destination for Jonathan Kuminga

A number of teams like the Dallas Mavericks, Washington Wizards, New Orleans Pelicans and Portland Trail Blazers have also been linked to Kuminga in recent weeks, but Amick believes the Kings still remain at the front of queue following their intent to try and execute a sign-and-trade during the offseason.

"The Kings do appear to be the number one suitor and I think that puts them in a position of strength. The development there is, and what I don't have any clarity, it seems like it would have to be a three-team deal because the Warriors are not interested in what the Kings have to offer," Amick told Sactown Sports radio.

Sam Amick said the Sacramento Kings still "appear to be the number one suitor" for Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga.



Including a first-round pick is now "off the table" as well. pic.twitter.com/GC8ml87dxj — Sactown Sports 1140 (@Sactown1140) January 8, 2026

Given Golden State seemingly have no interest in Malik Monk or any of Sacramento's other veteran players, there remains real intrigue on what a three-team deal could look like as they try and upgrade the roster.

One suggestion on social media is that Monk and other pieces, perhaps including Moses Moody and Buddy Hield, along with draft capital, could go to the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for Michael Porter Jr.

This is the sort of deal the Warriors might be aiming for, but they may have to convince the Kings to put a protected first-round pick back on the table (to send to the Nets), something both Amick and ESPN's Anthony Slater report has been removed since sign-and-trade discussions during the offseason.

Porter, along with New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III, appear like the best Golden State could possibly get back before the deadline if they're willing to throw in the necessary draft capital to make it happen.

Whatever or whomever the Warriors get back in a trade, Kuminga on the Kings would setup fascinating viewing over the coming years. There is no doubt that the former seventh overall pick will have the Warriors circled on the schedule and be extra motivated to showcase what they failed to develop, with a trade to the Kings giving him all the more opportunity to make them regret his impending departure.