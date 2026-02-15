While the Golden State Warriors aren't where they wanted to be at the start of the season, they are still alive in the playoff race and have a decent record given the circumstances, thanks in part to Pat Spencer and Gui Santos.

The two unheralded players were teammates in the G League together in Santa Cruz, subsequently making for a special bond between the two that has translated to success with the Warriors.

Special bond between Pat Spencer and Gui Santos has helped fuel Warriors season

Spencer was asked recently about his friendship with Santos and he talked about how the two have been together for a long time:

"Man, I'm pumped for Gui. We spend so much time together, hiking back and forth from Santa Cruz."

The two guys have been with the Warriors organization since 2022. Neither was expected to do very much for the team, but they have developed into two of the grittiest players in a season that has very much required just that very element.

Spencer has been the flashier of the two. The 29-year-old has delivered some big games, and whenever a guy pounds his chest and pronounces himself to be an expletive after hitting a three in Philadelphia, that's always going to get some attention.

The former lacrosse star has had a great season and has done an excellent job filling in for Stephen Curry at point guard whenever he's been injured. He recently had his two-way contract converted to a standard deal, and with the way he's played, the Warriors will certainly want to keep him around for a while longer.

While Santos might not be quite as bombastic on the floor in comparison, he equally deserves credit for helping the Warriors this season. He plays solid defense and is not afraid to sacrifice his body for the ball and has made some smart, heads up plays like the one he made recently to put himself in position to make the game-winning bucket against the Memphis Grizzlies as part of a 16-point performance.

Head coach Steve Kerr has been effusive in his praise of both players, and his usage of both Spencer and Santos has been telling. At times Kerr has gone with Spencer over Brandin Podziemski even though many believe the younger Podziemski has more talent. Similarly, Kerr would often go with Santos over Jonathan Kuminga when the former seventh overall pick was still part of the team before last week's trade.

Spencer and Santos are guys who put the team first and only care about winning. They know they're never going to have anything handed to them in the NBA, which is why they're grinders and play so hard when given the opportunity.

They may not get as much playing time when other players are healthier after the All-Star break, but the Dubs have to be thankful that both Spencer and Santos have stepped up in a big way to help keep their season alive.