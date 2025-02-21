Warriors and Kings combine for extraordinary feat amid league-wide injury drama

As the NBA returns following the All-Star break, San Antonio Spurs phenom Victor Wembanyama has become the latest superstar hit by injury as the 21-year-old prepares to spend the rest of the season on the sidelines.

Wembanyama's deep vein thrombosis adds to a spate of health/injury issues across the league, but that hasn't extended to the Golden State Warriors or Sacramento Kings who prepare to face off at Golden 1 Center on Friday.

The Warriors and Kings are both incredibly healthy

While many teams around the league are putting forth lengthy injury reports, the Warriors and Kings have combined for an incredibly clean slate that features just two players -- that's quite the feat for this point of the season.

The only injury for both teams comes in the way of Jonathan Kuminga, with the fourth-year Warrior forward set to miss a 22nd-straight game after sustaining a nasty ankle injury against the Memphis Grizzlies on January 4.

Kuminga has returned to practice following the break, but is yet to scrimmage which puts the 22-year-old "still a ways off" according to head coach Steve Kerr on Thursday. Yuri Collins will be the only other player absent from Friday's game, with the young point guard still on assignment in the G League despite recently signing a 10-day contract with Golden State.

Sacramento meanwhile are in the ideal position of having a completely free injury report, giving interim head coach Doug Christie a full rotation to work with as the Kings look to retain hold of the ninth-seed in the Western Conference.

Both teams will enter with identical 28-27 records, meaning the Warriors can pass their pacific rival and edge closer to the top with a win over their pacific rival. Sacramento won the team's last battle on their home floor a month ago, but little should be read into that given the roster changes since.

Both teams made huge moves prior to the trade deadline, with the Kings moving on from franchise cornerstone De'Aaron Fox in a deal that returned them 2x All-Star Zach LaVine who now pairs up with former Chicago Bulls teammate DeMar DeRozan.

The Warriors had interest in LaVine before he was dealt to the Kings, though that may have proved a blessing in disguise as they got their hands on 6x All-Star Jimmy Butler. The 35-year-old has already had a significant impact on Golden State, and figures to be a pivotal factor on Friday against a team that ranks only 20th in defense this season.

Both teams will enter on the back of some good form, having each won three of their past four games prior to the All-Star break.