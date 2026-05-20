Warriors may finally land overdue Klay Thompson replacement

The Golden State Warriors have cycled through multiple starting shooting guard options since Klay Thompson's departure nearly two years ago, but the franchise could finally land an overdue and long-term replacement at next month's NBA draft.

Thompson was the last player the Warriors selected at the 11th overall pick way back in 2011, and Brayden Burries shares some similarities as a skilled two-guard who could fall into the franchise's range this year.

Brayden Burries could be Warriors' overdue Klay Thompson replacement

Burries has gone fifth in some recent mock drafts, but ESPN's Jeremy Woo has the 6'4" guard sliding to Golden State's pick where they could find Stephen Curry a backcourt teammate for the final years of his career.

The 20-year-old isn't as tall as Thompson or other shooting guards, but he's a sturdy size who competes hard on defense and is an excellent rebounder for his position, making him an excellent theoretical fit alongside Curry.

Burries could make an immediete impact while also being a nod to the long-term beyond Curry, making him "a solid fit" according to Woo in his recent mock draft.

"He (Burries) would be a solid fit for the Warriors in this scenario. His dimensions will play up better on the ball than at the two, but his sturdy build should also help him defend wings. The fact he's a year older than some of the other freshmen and somewhat caught between positions based on tools makes him more of a back-half lottery option," Woo wrote.

Burries wound up averaging 16.1 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.5 steals in his 39 games with the Arizona Wildcats during his Freshman season, shooting an efficient 49.1% from the floor and 39.1% from 3-point range on 4.6 attempts per game.

Brayden Burries could be a draft steal for the Warriors

Kevin O'Connor of Yahoo Sports has Burries going fifth overall to the L.A. Clippers in his recent mock draft, making the California native a potentially major steal for the Warriors should he fall all the way outside the top 10.

While a replacement for Thompson from a positional standpoint, Burries is far from a clone of the former Warrior guard. O'Connor praises Burries' finishing at the rim, on-ball scoring and rebounding, while acknowledging he's a good but not flat out defensive stopper like Thompson once was.

Depending on what happens elsewhere with the Warrior roster during the offseason, Burries could even enter training camp and try to win a starting role over third-year guard Brandin Podziemski and whoever else could be a candidate for Steve Kerr.