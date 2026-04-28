Warriors–Klay Thompson reunion idea includes two additional superstar targets

A reunion between Klay Thompson and the Golden State Warriors isn't the craziest idea in the world when you consider the underwhelming state of both player and franchise after a disappointing season.

What is absurd though is the idea of the Warriors not just reuniting with Thompson, but also bringing back Kevin Durant AND adding LeBron James in a series of offseason moves that would flip the NBA world on its head.

Warriors urged to reunite with Klay and KD, while also adding LeBron

That's just what The Ringer's Bill Simmons has proposed in a wild theory where Golden State would bring back their championship core from the 2016-2019 era, while also acquiring their biggest rival in James who they faced in no less than four-straight NBA Finals appearances last decade.

Simmons took to his podcast to outline how it could happen this offseason, leaving the Warriors with what would arguably be the oldest, most superstar-fuelled team in the history of the league.

“As you know, I am all in on LeBron (James) going to Golden State next year. Can I have Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson join him? Let’s go full Expendables," Simmons said. "Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson to Golden State, Butler’s expiring to Houston, we’ll throw Clint Capela and whatever small salaries to make it work to Dallas. Maybe they get a second-round pick. Houston gets something. And Golden State ends up with LeBron, Curry, Durant, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, and Al Horford.”

@BillSimmons is all in on the Golden State Expendables 😂 pic.twitter.com/B3y5hHdfF8 — The Ringer (@ringer) April 27, 2026

While this may seem ridiculous, it is technically possible if the Warriors can convince the Mavericks or another team (with draft capital) to take on both of the injured Jimmy Butler and likely Moses Moody to make the contracts work. They would then need James to take a significant pay cut to depart the Los Angeles Lakers and sign in free agency, while it would help if Draymond Green opted out and signed a new deal at a much smaller salary.

The craziest thing is that a team featuring the three greatest players of the past 15 years, arguably the greatest defender of the last dozen years, and arguably the best two shooters of all time, wouldn't necessarily be the championship favorite considering their age and injury concerns.

It would make for one of the wildest and must-watch storylines in NBA history though, while the team would obviously have a chance to be great if they could remain relatively healthy and all get on the same page in pursuit of another championship.

Futures of Thompson, Durant and James face uncertainty this offseason

The reason why Simmons could even contemplate something like this is because there is genuine speculation on the futures of all three of Thompson, Durant and James as we head towards the offseason.

Thompson's stuck as a veteran on a rebuilding team which he certainly didn't sign up for when he left the Warriors. Durant was only traded to the Houston Rockets last offseason and signed a two-year extension with the franchise, but uncertainty on his future has grown amid a 3-1 first-round series deficit to James' Lakers.

As for James, links between he and Golden State have existed for a couple years thanks to a growing relationship with both Curry and Green, with fascination remaining on his plans for what could be the final year of a legendary career next season.