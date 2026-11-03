Warriors know better than to pursue Domantas Sabonis after latest trade rumors

The Golden State Warriors are in need of a center amid the current absence of Kristaps Porzingis, which will subsequently place them as a potential suitor for any notable big man that becomes available.

Domantas Sabonis is just that after reports of his desire to be traded away from the Sacramento Kings, but the Warriors should know better than to pursue the three-time All-Star despite the potential of a move.

Warriors know better than to pursue Domantas Sabonis trade

It's no surprise that a 30-year-old Sabonis wants out of whatever is going on in Sacramento at the moment, but that was officially put on the table by ESPN's Tim MacMahon during the latest episode of The Hoop Collective.

"Quite frankly, Sabonis wants out of there, and if they can move him, they would," he said. "So he's not happy, it is a bad situation," MacMahon said.

Despite his apparent want out of the Kings, Sabonis has made a strong start to the season after appearing in only 19 games last year. He's averaged 16.0 points, 15.8 rebounds and 7.3 assists through the first six games, effectively showcasing himself to rival teams including the Warriors who are in need of a center.

However, the Warriors also know better than to pursue Sabonis given his contractual status and playoff history. For as productive as he's been across his career, the 11-year veteran has very little playoff experience. When he did get a major opportunity against Golden State in the first-round of the 2023 playoffs, Sabonis was arguably outplayed by Kevon Looney and his impact was significantly negated.

Warriors would likely balk at Domantas Sabonis' contract

Along with the playoff history (or lack thereof) and defensive concerns, the Warriors would likely balk at the fact Sabonis is making $45.7 million this season and is still owed $48.6 million on the final year of his deal in 2027-28.

Golden State would have to include Porzingis and Draymond Green in a deal to get the money to work. Even if Sacramento were willing to make that trade without any draft capital and to simply get back two expiring contracts, there's no guarantee that Mike Dunleavy Jr. would prefer Sabonis over Green given their respective deals, the latter's stature at the franchise, and his noted playoff history.

Perhaps Sabonis comes cheaply enough for the Warriors to consider a deal once Green becomes trade-eligible, but it feels like an unlikely move so long as the former Defensive Player of the Year keeps contributing to winning basketball over the coming weeks and months.