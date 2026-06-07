Warriors' Kristaps Porzingis plan emerges amid free agency uncertainty

Despite suggestions that the Golden State Warriors wouldn't be keeping Kristaps Porzingis and Al Horford on the roster next season, it seems the franchise is still adamant on re-signing the Latvian big man in free agency this summer.

Porzingis' free agency is one of the more uncertain and fascinating storylines of the Warrior offseason, particularly when it's bound to have significant impact on what the franchise does with the remainder of the roster.

Warriors plan to re-sign Kristaps Porzingis to team-friendly contract

Writing for The Stein Line on Saturday, NBA insider Jake Fischer reported Golden State remain with the plan to bring Porzingis back on a more team-friendly contract, but conceded they could be in the center market depending on how talks proceed.

"Golden State is another team that could emerge depending on what happens with Kristaps Porziņģis' contract talks. The Warriors are hopeful they can re-sign Porziņģis on more of a cap-friendly deal after absorbing his $30.7 million expiring contract from Atlanta on Deadline Day in February," Fischer wrote.

Projections on a Porzingis contract have ranged anywhere between $7.5 million all the way up to an inflated $25 million one-year deal that the Warriors could then utilize in a trade if things don't pan out with the former All-Star.

The significant contrast in those numbers proves the uncertainty surrounding Porzingis, especially after a season in which he appeared in just 32 combined games for Golden State and the Atlanta Hawks.

Porzingis did have five 20+ point games for the Warriors and averaged 16.1 points in just 23 minutes, yet shot only 43.3% from the floor and 31.1% from 3-point range while often being a question mark on the defensive side of the ball.

Kristaps Porzingis set to have huge role in Warriors' free agency hopes

The 30-year-old still provides the size, offensive skillset and positional need that proves Golden State should look to keep him around, but how they juggle that with their other free agency wishes will be intriguing.

The Warriors need Porzingis and fellow veteran Draymond Green to take enough of a discount to open up access to the full non-taxpayer mid-level exception, particularly if they want to take a run at superstar forward LeBro James and pry him away from the Los Angeles Lakers.

If James does indeed signal a move to Golden State on the non-taxpayer mid-level exception, the franchise may ultimately prioritize that and let Porzingis walk in free agency unless he's willing to accept a deal on their terms.