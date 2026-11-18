Dalen Terry is back with the Santa Cruz Warriors after a short stint with the Oklahoma City Thunder, and a Kristaps Porzingis trade in the coming weeks could help the young wing land a spot on Golden State's main roster.

Terry has now been waived by three different teams in the last five months and is crucially no longer eligible for a two-way contract. The Warriors are clearly interested in the former first-round pick though and a 2-for-1 trade would open up a spot for Terry to potentially fill.

Kristaps Porzingis trade could offer Dalen Terry next NBA opportunity

Golden State's preference may be to trade Porzingis without giving up another salary, but that's far easier said than done. If they remain patient over the coming weeks, and particularly until December 15 comes around when recently signed free agents become trade eligible, there could be more potential targets that come out of the woodwork.

Draymond Green also becomes trade eligible on that date, with ESPN's Marc J. Spears reporting that the Warriors will look to be aggressive and make a big splash. Unless that 'big splash' involves trading Jimmy Butler, the package is likely to revolve around Green, Porzingis and perhaps other smaller/mid-tier salary like Moses Moody ($12.5 million) and/or Gui Santos ($4.6 million).

Golden State trading for another star would be excellent news for Terry and his hopes of a return to the league. Moving a combination of Green, Porzingis, Moody and/or Santos, and only bringing back one player, would open up one or perhaps even two roster spots.

We saw this just over 18 months ago when the Warriors acquired Jimmy Butler, having sent out Andrew Wiggins, Dennis Schroder, Kyle Anderson and Lindy Waters III. They wound up signing Quinten Post and Pat Spencer from two-way contracts to the main roster, while also adding former top 10 pick Kevin Knox.

Dalen Terry may be front of the queue for roster position

Of those three players, Terry's position would best resemble Knox who forced his way onto the roster with impressive performances with Santa Cruz in the G League. Terry still needs to deliver those performances himself, but it would seem achievable based on his minutes with Golden State during preseason.

Every Warrior fan will recall the notable performance in Portland where without almost the entirety of the rotation, Terry flirted with a triple double and kept the team in a game they had no right to be competitive in. He finished with 23 points, eight rebounds and nine assists, shooting 4-of-5 from three-point range in the process.

While it's impossible to predict what happens around the league and which players may suddenly become free agents, Terry would surely be front of the queue at present if the Warriors make a move that opens up a roster spot.