Warriors’ Jonathan Kuminga trade looks even worse after OG Anunoby breakout

OG Anunoby is enjoying a huge playoff campaign with the New York Knicks through their first eight games, while simultaneously giving the Golden State Warriors even more regret for not being able to land the 6'7" forward prior to the 2023 mid-season deadline.

The Warriors ultimately traded Jonathan Kuminga to the Atlanta Hawks in a deal for Kristaps Porzingis before this season's deadline, but many fans won't forget the fact the front office made a hard push for Anunoby years prior.

Jonathan Kuminga trade looks worse after OG Anunoby breakout

C.J Holmes, then of the San Francisco Chronicle, reported after the 2023 trade deadline that the Warriors had made a hard push for Anunoby but were ultimately unwilling to meet the demands of then Raptors GM Masai Ujiri.

Kuminga, who was in his second season with Golden State at the time, would have been a key part of the trade as a recent former seventh overall pick who had flashed immense potential. In fact, part of the Warriors' reasoning would have been the hope that Kuminga could turn into an Anunoby-level player, and that giving up him and draft capital simply wasn't worthwhile.

The Warriors made a hard push for Raptors forward OG Anunoby at the trade deadline. However, I'm told Masai Ujiri's asking price was too high. Wanted Jonathan Kuminga, others, plus picks. — C.J. Holmes (@HolmesScribe) February 9, 2023

The reality is that acquiring Anunoby could have completely changed the complexion of the Warriors over the past few years, rather than waiting for Kuminga to develop into a player he's never consistently been able to become.

Toronto eventually traded Anunoby to New York 10 months later in December 2023, receiving a package of RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickly and a second-round pick. Upon reflection some years down the track, that's an offer Golden State could have comfortably surpassed if they were willing.

OG Anunoby proving a star for the Knicks in these playoffs

Anunoby averaged 16.7 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.6 steals with the Knicks this season, shooting an efficient 48.4% from the floor and 38.7% from 3-point range while finishing 10th in Defensive Player of the Year.

His offense has taken a bigger leap throughout the playoffs to date, rising to nearly 21.5 points through the first eight games while shooting an insane over 61.9% from the floor and 53.8% from 3-point range.

Anunoby proved pivotal in a Game 2 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday, going for 24 points, five rebounds, two assists and four steals on 9-of-17 shooting in over 37 minutes.

The most painful aspect for the Warriors now might be that after trading Kuminga, and with Jimmy Butler and Moses Moody suffering long-term injuries, they completely lack the sort of size and athleticism at the wing position that Anunoby epitomizes.