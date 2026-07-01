Warriors just landed free agency steal with one LeBron James condition

The Golden State Warriors have signed De'Anthony Melton to a new two-year, $11 million contract on Wednesday in a somewhat surprising move after the veteran guard previously opted out of his player option at the start of the week.

The Melton contract is good value for a player who may become a bonafide starter next season, but it becomes a major free agency steal if the Warriors can also complete their pursuit of LeBron James.

De'Anthony Melton contract is a steal if Warriors can also sign LeBron

Melton's end to last season was underwhelming. While he wound up averaging a career-high 12.3 points per game, he also shot just 40.7% from the floor, only 29.4% from 3-point range, and averaged a career-high 1.9 turnovers.

The 28-year-old's close to the season also needs some context. He dealt with a thumb injury that Steve Kerr openly admitted Melton was battling through, and he was also forced into a much bigger offensive role after injuries to star duo Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler.

Melton doesn't have skillset to be a star offensive player that has a high usage rate. He does, however, have a skillset that makes him a perfect complement to stars in the right situation. Between his own return from injury on December 4 and Butler's devastating torn ACL on January 19, Melton was an incredible +150 in plus-minus -- easily the best on the team.

This is why signing James is pivotal for a player like Melton and his impact. Without the 4x MVP on the roster, the Warriors may have little choice but to continue leaning too heavily on the 6'2" guard as an offensive option while Butler remains out. As we've just seen in recent months, that plummets his efficiency and overall value.

De'Anthony Melton could have perfect role if Warriors sign LeBron

Should Golden State sign James to pair him with Curry, then have Butler return later in the season or trade him for another alternative star, Melton could have a perfect role where he fits in as a fifth starter.

He'd be able to focus purely on being a primary point-of-attack defender while focusing on catch-and-shoot opportunities on the other end. Melton shot between 36 and 41.2% in his previous five years before this last season, suggesting he can get back to being above league average from beyond the arc.

Based on some of the contracts we've seen in free agency, this projects as a good deal for the Warriors that could become an excellent one if they can slide Melton into the right (but still significant) role alongside Curry and James.