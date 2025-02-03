Warriors last trade target turns them down, leaving them out in the cold

Something changed in the Golden State Warriors' organization over the last few days.

After weeks of preaching patience and that the team wasn't going to make a short-sighted trade, a sermon series that even trickled down and had the players declaring the message, something changed as the NBA Trade Deadline creapt inside of one week away.

Suddenly, rumors were burbling up that the Warriors were once again kicking the tires on a Jimmy Butler trade. And Zach LaVine came up again and again as an option. Nikola Vucevic was mentioned. Head coach Steve Kerr even told reporters before losing to the Phoenix Suns that it was hard to imagine the Warriors could stand pat at the Trade Deadline. Something would happen, because something had to happen.

With so many of the role players starting to find their groove, it seemed obvious the team was trying to address its greatest need, that of a second creator and playmaker to take some of the burden off of the slender shoulders of Stephen Curry.

The LaVine opportunity swayed many fans of the Warriors, and it seemed like he could be the ideal target to pair with Curry -- not so expensive it stripped the cupboards bare, but good enough to make this team relevant again. Then news broke Sunday night that LaVine was being traded to the Sacramento Kings as a part of a 3-team De'Aaron Fox blockbuster. The Warriors had a shot to trade for him but passed on the asking price.

Thus things seemed, ever-so-briefly, to be pointing to Jimmy Butler. The mercurial star was the first domino to be lined up but is the last to fall, and his market got smaller as a few teams pulled off their moves. Would the Warriors pinch their noses, trade Andrew Wiggins plus matching salary, and see if Butler and Draymond Green could coexist long enough to make a playoff run?

The Warriors are not trading for Jimmy Butler

Alas, that deal is not to be either, as Butler informed the Warriors that he would not sign an extension in Golden State. Their pursuit of Butler has been called off, per Brian Windhorst of ESPN.

The Heat’s Jimmy Butler has communicated to the Warriors that he’s unwilling to sign an extension there & therefore trade talks to send him to Golden State have ended for now, sources told ESPN. — Brian Windhorst (@WindhorstESPN) February 3, 2025

As Butler pivots to other trade suitors, the Warriors are now left standing out in the cold. They couldn't land Zach LaVine, just like they couldn't close the deals for Paul George or Lauri Markkanen over the offseason. Butler should be in the ultimate "beggars can't be choosers" position, but he steered himself clear of Golden State.

Where do the Warriors go from here? Are there any stars left to pursue? The New Orleans Pelicans are open to trading Brandon Ingram, but his fit with the Warriors is questionable. Nikola Vucevic doesn't move the needle and isn't a star-level player any more. Would they take a swing at Khris Middleton? Can they go after Cam Johnson? Is DeAndre Hunter enough of an upgrade? What about Austin Reaves?

The Warriors should be the team that can land any star they want. They certainly were once that team, whether it was prime Kevin Durant or rehabbing DeMarcus Cousins. But those days are gone, and for whatever reason the Warriors can't seem how to get a second star for Curry.

Soon the music will stop, the rest of the chairs will be filled, and the Warriors will either be safely in a seat, having found the perfect trade -- or they will be dumped on the floor, sadly without a trade to make.