June is a period in which the Golden State Warriors and their fans have usually been preparing for the NBA Finals over the last decade.

However, after losing in the second round to the Minnesota Timberwolves, the focus shifts to the offseason and firstly the NBA draft. Due to the Jimmy Butler trade, the Warriors do not have a first-round pick this year. However, they will still enter with the 41st overall pick, having found great value in the second-round in recent years with Trayce Jackson-Davis and Quinten Post.

The Warriors can go in many directions with this pick, but GM Mike Dunleavy may emphasize someone who can contribute immediately. One thing was evident during the playoffs after the Stephen Cury injury -- when 30 isn't in the game, the offense is almost unwatchable.

At times in the Minnesota series, it felt as if not one person on the roster could create and make their own shot. Butler struggled to meet the moment in a way fans desired, while a resurgence from Jonathan Kuminga was what kept the offense afloat.

As a result, Duke guard Tyrese Proctor could be an excellent fit for Golden State at the 41st pick. The Australian native was a notable prospect entering his Freshman year at Duke, with many believing he would eventually be an early pick in the NBA draft.

At 6'6", Proctor has size which makes him a perfect candidate to be a combo guard off the bench for Steve Kerr. His shooting took time to develop at Duke, with his freshman season delivering a shaky 32% from 3-point range. Yet after solid improvement in his sophomore year, Proctor finished this most recent season shooting 40.5% on nearly six attempts a game.

His improvement as a shooter was evident in Duke's NCAA tournament run this year, where Proctor shot a combined 13/16 from three in the tournament's first two games.

Proctor could fit well with this Warriors team as a spot-up shooter and secondary creator. Although he is not known as a high assist guard, he operates very well in pick-and-roll situations and is a good decision-maker who limits mistakes.

Defensively, he uses his size very well to disrupt passing lanes and contest shots. Although, at times, he struggled with the smaller and quicker guards, there is potential to be a serviceable and versatile on that end of the floor.

Not to mention, Proctor comes with a ton of experience for a 21-year-old. In his three years at Duke, he played and started on outstanding teams, and constantly played with and against the country's best talent.

Proctor is ready to contribute immediately and has the upside for potential long-term success, making him another potential gem for Mike Dunleavy Jr. and the Warriors in the second-round.