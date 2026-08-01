Warriors' latest free agency signing confirms frustrating run-it-back offseason

The Golden State Warriors have unsurprisingly re-signed Gary Payton II to a one-year, $3.9 million deal on Saturday, once again confirming the franchise's run-it-back offseason that's drawn criticism from fans and analysts.

Payton himself deserves another NBA contract after a strong finish to last season, but it's still a frustrating move in the context of what else the Warriors have done this summer -- which is not much.

Warriors re-sign Gary Payton II to minimum contract

Payton is one of Golden State's longest-tenured players, having joined the franchise in 2021 where he played 10 games toward the end of that season. He then played a crucial role in the 2022 championship, earning him a three-year, $27 million contract with the Portland Trail Blazers before returning to the Warriors just over half a season later via trade.

Payton averaged a career-high 7.5 points on 58.3% shooting from the floor last season, including averaging 12.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.0 assists after the All-Star break where he took advantage of more opportunity from the Warriors' injury crisis.

The 33-year-old defies his 6'2" size to be one of the best finishers around the rim in the league, living around the paint as defenses leave him open from the perimeter. Payton is a shaky 3-point shooter who made only 29.1% from beyond the arc last season.

Gary Payton II returns for a seventh season with the Warriors. He’s become an organizational mainstay, valued by coaches/star teammates. Had a healthy season last year - 73 games as a unique bench weapon. GSW front office continues to bring back its veteran core. https://t.co/2QUj23wiKb — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) August 1, 2026

Payton's role on a healthy version of the Warriors could be incredibly limited, but that won't be the case for a long time (if not all of next season) considering wings Jimmy Butler and Moses Moody will start on the sidelines recovering from major knee injuries.

Payton himself has dealt with multiple injury issues in the past, having played only 66 combined games over the two seasons after the 2022 championship. He has been more durable in recent times, playing 62 games in 2024-25 and a career-high 73 games last season.

Warriors still haven't acquired a rival player in free agency

Payton's signing comes in the wake of Golden State making deals to also bring back Al Horford, Kristaps Porzingis, De'Anthony Melton, Charles Bassey and most recently Draymond Green. Outside of 11th overall pick Yaxel Lendeborg, they're returning with effectively the same roster that just finished 10th in the Western Conference and failed to make the playoffs.

The Warriors have lost Quinten Post to the Memphis Grizzlies and Pat Spencer to the Phoenix Suns, while they appear unlikely to re-sign Seth Curry after an injury-plagued year. That leaves them with two roster spots available, one of which could be used on two-way contracted guard LJ Cryer.

The Payton signing reiterates the Warriors' offseason plans to run-it-back, leaving a focus already on next year's mid-season deadline where they could use around $100 million in expiring contracts to make major changes to the roster.