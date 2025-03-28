The Golden State Warriors have suffered a major injury blow with just 10 games remaining in the regular season, with in-form guard Gary Payton II expected to miss time after suffering a torn ligament in his left thumb during Tuesday's loss to the Miami Heat.

ESPN's Shams Charania reported earlier on Thursday that Payton will miss an indefinite period, with his return likely to be dictated by pain tolerance over the coming weeks. It comes at a disappointing time for both player and franchise, particularly given Payton had reached some of his best form since the All-Star break.

The 32-year-old had averaged just 5.3 points in 13.4 minutes on a paltry 23.6% 3-point shooting prior to the break, but had lifted those numbers to 10.1 points in 19.3 minutes while shooting 48.5% from beyond the arc in the 15 games since.

Payton's point-of-attack defense has also become more critical in the wake of Andrew Wiggins' departure via trade, which now leaves some concerns for a team that let the Heat shoot an extraordinary 68% from deep in their 112-86 blowout victory.

The Warriors need Jonathan Kuminga to step up in the absence of Gary Payton II

Payton's injury will open up about 20 minutes in the Golden State rotation which could be dispersed among a number of players. One who could benefit is Jonathan Kuminga's whose form has been a huge talking point since his return from a long 31-game absence due to a severe ankle sprain.

Kuminga has yet to fully re-integrate into the new-look Warriors, having been inefficient offensively while the team is a -40 in his minutes across the seven games since return -- easily the worst of any player.

Yet while many look at the need for Kuminga to fit in on the offensive side of the ball, it might be the defensive end that's just as important. Payton's injury leaves a perimeter defense void that won't be easily replaced, but perhaps Kuminga is best suited out of anyone to try and address the problem.

The 22-year-old has almost always been a better individual defender than he is a team defender. Give Kuminga a one-on-one matchup and he can focus on that far more easily than keeping track of shooters and cutters off the ball.

Maybe in Payton's absence Steve Kerr can utilize Kuminga as more of an on-ball defender, allowing him to utilize his athleticism and length to be disruptive. The head coach discussed the role at practice on Thursday, telling Anthony Slater of The Athletic that “it opens up an opportunity for (Kuminga) to be that defensive stopper, the guy we’ve relied on Gary to be.”

This is not to say that it will work or comes without risk, but it may just be what the former seventh overall pick needs to feel re-engaged and build confidence following the lengthy injury lay-off.

From an individual perspective for Kuminga, taking strides on defense will also be important as the young forward looks to obtain a significant $100+ million contract as a restricted free agent this summer.